PLAYL: Knowing where we should be and what we should be doing

For the past several years, we have spent a few days after Christmas in Williamsburg, Virginia. Sometimes we take a grandchild or two with us. Other years we try to get some rest. This year we met up with the Nashes, who live just an hour from Williamsburg. James David spent one night with us on his birthday. Next day we met our daughter in Hopewell and returned him to his rightful owner.

Sammie and I had dinner that night at Sal’s by Victor with our good friends, Dan and Carla Kennedy. The Kennedys are owners of the Old Chickahominy House. We’ve been eating at the Chick House for years. After talking over dinner we sat and talked for another hour about 2020. Even when things are tough, it’s good to have friends to share with. Especially when things are tough. Things have been tough for everyone, and Dan and Carla are our friends.

After dinner we drove downtown. Standing in the street in Merchant’s Square, I looked in every direction and saw no one. Even at 8 p.m., that area of Colonial Williamsburg is usually busy. Granted it was early January, William and Mary was still on break, and then there’s COVID — but still...