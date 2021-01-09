PLAYL: Knowing where we should be and what we should be doing

For the past several years, we have spent a few days after Christmas in Williamsburg, Virginia. Sometimes we take a grandchild or two with us. Other years we try to get some rest. This year we met up with the Nashes, who live just an hour from Williamsburg. James David spent one night with us on his birthday. Next day we met our daughter in Hopewell and returned him to his rightful owner.
Sammie and I had dinner that night at Sal’s by Victor with our good friends, Dan and Carla Kennedy. The Kennedys are owners of the Old Chickahominy House. We’ve been eating at the Chick House for years. After talking over dinner we sat and talked for another hour about 2020. Even when things are tough, it’s good to have friends to share with. Especially when things are tough. Things have been tough for everyone, and Dan and Carla are our friends.
After dinner we drove downtown. Standing in the street in Merchant’s Square, I looked in every direction and saw no one. Even at 8 p.m., that area of Colonial Williamsburg is usually busy. Granted it was early January, William and Mary was still on break, and then there’s COVID — but still...
A couple days later we were headed home. All the horrific stuff was happening in Washington, and we were praying more than ususal for our country. We were talking to one of our daughters, on Bluetooth, when we received another call. It was Katie Grace and her mom. We decided to keep talking and call them when we finished. Then my phone rang. We kept talking to Stacia.
After we hung up, we called Shannon and K.G. back with an apology.
“Where are y’all?”
“On our way back from Williamsburg. Sorry we couldn’t get your calls. We were talking to your sister.”
“Oh, that’s okay. But Katie Grace was worried about you. Guess what she said, when you didn’t answer. She said, ‘Oh, no! I bet Nahnee’s in jail!’”
Of course we had a good laugh and asked what we were charged with. Turns our K.G. thinks Nahnee’s got a “lead foot.” She figured we got thrown in jail for going too fast.
Well, we’re not in jail. I don’t think we are a threat to society, but there are thousands of people “out there” that probably should be locked up somewhere. Our nation, in fact our whole world, seems to be going crazy. But we shouldn’t be surprised. Scripture warns of tribulation in this world. How close are we to the end? None of us has a definitive answer to that question. We can be sure of this, though, we are closer than we have ever been before.
For parents, or grandparents, who have taken a long trip with small children, the question, “Are we almost there?” is pretty common. The answer is standard, too. “We are getting closer all the time.”
Our nation needs prayer. Our world needs prayer. You and I need to pray. Scripture admonishes us to pray for our leaders, those in authority. We must spend time in prayer — now more than ever. We are closer than we’ve ever been before.
There is still much good in our world, much to be thankful for. Some of the greatest things for which to be thankful are that we still have each other, we still have the Lord, and we still have prayer. Pray!
