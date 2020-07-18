A few days ago my 3-year-old boxer, Sophie, was taking me for her morning walk. Walking through the neighborhood a little past 7, the sound of quietness suddenly overcame me, and I began mulling the presence of overwhelming peace.
Our walks, which have been more frequent during the pandemic, are not always extremely quiet. Our street is home to a fairly large canine population, and many of those furry friends make it a point to announce our passing by their homes or yards. Add the four-legged companions throughout the community that walk their humans — like Sophie walks me — plus the squirrels, rabbits and cats that vie for my puppy’s attention. Sometimes the ordeal can be anything but peace and quiet.
Fairmount Elementary School sits directly across from our house. Children playing and laughing, the roar of buses turning in, pulling up and dropping off their passengers, teachers calling out across the parking lot, and other joyful noises can be sort of loud, even boisterous; however jubilance outweighs decibels. To be honest, I have missed the excitement of the children, parents and staff for the past five months. Certainly there is a minimal amount of activity at the school, but the difference since COVID-19 is astounding — actually a bit eerie.
Sometimes noise is more peaceful than quiet.
As Sophie and I walked together, enjoying one another’s company, there were no vehicles on the street. The sidewalk was empty as no one but the two of us happened to be out at that moment. There were no joggers or walkers, no animals in the yards; just the music of birds and the chatter of a remote squirrel or two, too high in the trees to be a distraction. It was so — did I say this word before? — peaceful.
As I pondered the meaning of peace, I was reminded that peace is not an absence of clamoring and clattering. Nor is peace defined by an absence of conflict, controversy, division or difference of opinion. In its fullness peace is not even, necessarily, the absence of fighting and war. Peace is more than an absence, peace is a presence.
Peace is found in the presence of God in our lives. Scripture describes Jesus as “The Prince of Peace.” When Jesus was on the boat with the disciples there was peace…even in the midst of a squall, a sudden storm. The Psalmist found peace in the darkest valley, because the Lord, his (our) Shepherd, was with him.
We live in a very stressful world: Pandemic, riots, unrest, political division, hatred, unfairness…SIN! Just keeping a tiny amount of sanity is extremely difficult. Most of us find it next to impossible to find peace of mind, heart and soul.
Paul wrote “Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard you hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:6,7; N.I.V.)
Wouldn’t it be wonderful to have just a small piece of peace? My advice to all of us — including myself, especially myself — is be determined to replace the anxiety and angst, the stress and worry, with prayer. If we are to experience the peace of God, the peace that reaches beyond our understanding, prayer is the only option.
