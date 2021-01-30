PLAYL: High hopes, great expectations and mistaken assumptions

Before our daughter, Stacia, moved to Mt. Juliet in the suburbs of Nashville, she was visiting the Playl Juniors. Grayson and Anderson were lavishing the extra attention. Anderson, especially, liked having Aunt Stacia and her boxer around, and he assumed they were moving into the guest room indefinitely.

So when our stinking cute grandson learned that she was house hunting, it broke his 7-year-old heart, and through his tears he begged for an answer.

“Why can’t you just live with us?” he sobbed.

“Well, I really need my own place,” she answered. “Besides, I’ll just be a few minutes away ... and ... the house I’m looking at is very close to Chuck-E-Cheese.”

In case you’re not familiar with Chuck-E-Cheese, it’s a children’s game factory that serves pizza, on the side, so parents can force their kids to eat a bite before the games begin. Works for grandparents and aunts, too.

Anderson’s tears dried up immediately and he squealed with glee, “Oh, boy! That means every time we come to your house, we get to go to Chuck-E-Cheese!”

Stacia immediately visualized dollar signs vaporizing into bags filled with tokens for the game machines. “Well ... we’ll see ...”