PLAYL: Having the greatest mother in the world

Once upon a time there was a princess named Katie Grace. She was with her mom at a rehearsal with a couple of her princess dolls in tow when a lady asked her, “Who’s your favorite princess, Katie Grace?”

Without missing a heartbeat, K.G. gave an answer that melted her mom’s heart, “My favorite Princess is Mommy!” What an appropriate answer!

I asked our youngest Nash grandchild, James David, to tell me why his mom is the best mom in the world. His response, “Because she’s MY mom.” He continued to present his case for BEST MOM by adding, “She drives me places. She hugs me — and she buys food for me.” Those things put her right up there at the top of the list, in the running for Number One Mom, for sure.

The week before Mother’s Day, Grayson’s teacher gave his fourth grade class an assignment to write a note to mom. This is what G wrote to our favorite daughter in law:

“I love you mom, and you are a very good mom, and you are very smart and funny! I also like your cooking and spending time with you. I am sorry I don’t always listen, but thanks for being patient with me. I love you and I love your burps!”