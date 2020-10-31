PLAYL: Halloween 2020 or When the saints go marching in

It’s like saying “Yeah, right!” Halloween 2020 is a perfectly good example of a double positive. Halloween and 2020 both mean the same thing. They are both very scary.

Halloween will certainly be very different this year. This year has certainly been very different. Some places are still having door to door trick or treat. Some places are only allowing drive-thru trick or treat, or trunk ’n’ treat, or private parties (with social distancing). Many communities across the nation outlawed the idea altogether.

Katie Grace had two costumes ordered for her school parties, both of them princesses, but neither was able to promise shipment in time for the festivities. So her mom borrowed a cheerleader outfit, and she already had some masks just like the real cheerleaders wear in 2020.

In the past, the Playl boys have been super heroes and cops. The Nash kids usually make their own costumes. Last year Lawrence decided to trick or treat after he had arrived in Bristol sans any kind of costume, so Nahnee took an old sheet and cut eyes in it. He went as a ghost. You may have seen him in our neighborhood. This year the really scary Halloween costume is to go without a mask.

Everyone has been told to wear masks for nearly eight months already and we are used to seeing folks without seeing their faces. That’s 2020.