PLAYL: Getting ready for the real spirit of Christmas

A couple of weeks back, Stephanie and Annabelle were grocery shopping and saw a donation box for a local food bank. The sign on the receptacle read, “Feed a family for five dollars.” In response to Annabelle’s questions, Stephanie explained that the money went to buy food for hungry families in the community.

“Can we make a donation?” the young teen asked her mom.

Picking through her purse, she found she wouldn’t have five dollars left after they paid for the items in their grocery cart. “I’m sorry, Honey. Maybe next time.”

On their next trip to Food Lion, as they waited in line at the check out, Annabelle’s attention was drawn to the Food Bank Box again. This time she phrased her question differently: “Mom, can I borrow five dollars? I’ll pay you back as soon as we get home.”

This time Stephanie had five, and they gave it to the cashier. The cashier asked whose name to put on the contribution, and of course, Annabelle’s name went on the card. The check-out lady was especially moved to learn that the young girl was planning to give the money out of her own modest nest egg. When they got home, even before the groceries were taken in and put away, Annabelle repaid her mother — in quarters and a couple of dollar bills — from her meager savings.