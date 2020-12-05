PLAYL: Getting ready for the real spirit of Christmas

How are you coming with your Christmas list? Not what you want to get, but what do you want to give to others? And what kind of spirit do you want to share with those around you?
Please allow me to share a couple of examples from our Nash kids grandchildren to illustrate my idea of the real meaning of Christmas, a spirit that should pervade our world throughout the year:
Stephanie, our Petersburg daughter, had dropped her three older children off at a homeschool event. Nine-year-old James David was too young to participate, and Mom was feeling pretty rough with an upset tummy, so they headed for the house where Steph could lie down. In bed, she trusted James David to stay out of trouble and give her some peace and quiet.
The youngest Nash child had his own idea. As soon as Mom was comfortable in her bed, he headed for the kitchen. The next thing Stephanie knew, he was coming to her bed with a bowl of hot food — comfort food to help her feel better. Guess what he brought to make her sick belly better? Ravioli! From the can to the pan, from the stove to the bowl, then straight to the ailing parent-patient.
Ravioli may not be the best dish for an tummy ache, but the thought of her son’s thoughtfulness, time and effort was “just what the doctor ordered” and immediately perked her up. Her stomach may not have felt better, but her cheered spirits helped her forget.
A couple of weeks back, Stephanie and Annabelle were grocery shopping and saw a donation box for a local food bank. The sign on the receptacle read, “Feed a family for five dollars.” In response to Annabelle’s questions, Stephanie explained that the money went to buy food for hungry families in the community.
“Can we make a donation?” the young teen asked her mom.
Picking through her purse, she found she wouldn’t have five dollars left after they paid for the items in their grocery cart. “I’m sorry, Honey. Maybe next time.”
On their next trip to Food Lion, as they waited in line at the check out, Annabelle’s attention was drawn to the Food Bank Box again. This time she phrased her question differently: “Mom, can I borrow five dollars? I’ll pay you back as soon as we get home.”
This time Stephanie had five, and they gave it to the cashier. The cashier asked whose name to put on the contribution, and of course, Annabelle’s name went on the card. The check-out lady was especially moved to learn that the young girl was planning to give the money out of her own modest nest egg. When they got home, even before the groceries were taken in and put away, Annabelle repaid her mother — in quarters and a couple of dollar bills — from her meager savings.
May I suggest that these gestures of kindness illustrate the true meaning of Christmas, one that should be practiced all year? On one hand we have an example of how, sometimes, charity begins at home. We begin by loving our family and showing kindness to those who are closest to us. James David thought of Mom, before himself.
On the other hand, we sometimes try to help those who are strangers, even those we will never meet or see. Annabelle gave, sacrificially, to feed the hungry. Our love for God is demonstrated by showing kindness to friends and family, but also to those we don’t know and will never be acquainted with.
How do you live the spirit of Christmas? What have you learned from your children and grandchildren? What would Jesus do? How would He celebrate His birthday?
Steve Playl — retired pastor and chaplain, columnist and college instructor — may be reached at playlsr@yahoo.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!