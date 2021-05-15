PLAYL: Getting ‘punched in the heart’

A few years ago we received a phone call telling us one of our precious grandchildren had drowned. Thank God he was in the right place at the right time and was eventually revived. We were punched in the heart over and over again as we drove through the night to the hospital in Florida, our minds filled with questions. He was finally released, alive. Why he made it when others do not is a question none of us can answer.

Recently I received a text that punched me in the heart — hard! It read, “You may have heard. Karen Lievers went home to be with Jesus last night. Will tell you when I get more details.” Sammie and I were punched so hard in the heart that we both lost our breath and wept. Neither of us could speak. We had known Karen since she was barely a teenager. We had been her pastor, almost 50 years ago. Her family was like our family. She was an unbelievable person. After weeks in ICU, she had lost her battle with COVID, asthma and pneumonia. There is no doubt that Karen is now in heaven with her Lord, her precious mother and others. Still our hearts were absolutely overwhelmed with grief. When we heard the news, we could hardly imagine how her husband, children and father were stricken.