PLAYL: ‘Freebird’: Remembering the life of a joyful person

In my last column I wrote about some of the sad experiences of Memorial Day for our family. I also pointed out that our brother in law who had passed away on Memorial Day had left a life of suffering for a day of rejoicing that will never end.

James Freeman Bowles was married to Cecelia, my wife’s sister, for 54 years. He had been in declining health for a couple of years, but we were expecting him to be around for at least a couple more years. On Friday before he died we had spoken by phone and he told me they had given him six months. Attempting to encourage a fighting spirit I related to him that I had seen people who lived for years, following a similar diagnosis.

My conviction was, and is, that “they” don’t know when someone is going to die. Freeman and I agreed, almost saying the words in unison, “Only the Good Lord knows the day and the hour.”

The Good Lord knew that, instead of six months, “Freebird” only had three days left to suffer in this life. On Monday he went to be with Jesus.