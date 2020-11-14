PLAYL: Following Christ’s example by being baptized

“Upon your profession of faith in Christ, your Lord and Savior, I baptize you in the name of the Father, in the name of the Son, and in the name of the Holy Ghost.” The words proclaimed by Pastor Ken Hendricks had been uttered countless times before.

As he and his helper lowered the young boy into the baptismal pool, then lifted him out of the water, dripping wet, he continued, “Buried with Christ by baptism ... raised to walk in newness of life.”

Pastor Ken has baptized hundreds of folks of all ages in his 27 years at Woodlawn Baptist Church in Hopewell, Virginia. In the 28 years I served as pastor of Woodlawn Baptist Church in Bristol, Tennessee, I also repeated those words — or some very similar — nearly two hundred times while administering the ordinance of believer’s baptism.

Every person who follows the example of Jesus, when He was baptized in the Jordan River by John the Baptist, gives testimony of their faith in the Christ. Each one is important. Every baptism matters. But none has been more important than James David Nash, the boy Pastor Ken baptized that morning at the beginning of the morning worship service at Woodlawn.