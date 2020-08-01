PLAYL: Continuing the search for peace

Recently in this column, I wrote about a peaceful stroll my 3-year-old boxer, Sophie, took me on through the ’hood. More recently, Sammie and I rediscovered the peacefulness of Ohio Amish Country — Holmes County. If you have never been to that little neck of the woods, you have missed something special.
Having visited the area several times in the past few years, we passed through the toll stations of the West Virginia Turnpike with great anticipation. Still, we were somewhat skeptical as we considered the state of the world in 2020. We knew there were many restrictions in Ohio, like everywhere else, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Of course we wanted to stay safe, but we also welcomed a break from our new normal on the long weekend we had planned at the Berlin Grande Hotel and surrounding countryside.
Amish cooking is delicious, but of course, there were no buffets. We expected masks and physical distancing. Also, we wondered what church would be like with the usually welcoming congregation at Grace Church. Stopping at a unique shop on Highway 39, even before we arrived in the village of Berlin, we were pleasantly surprised to see one of the pastors from Grace as he emerged from the building which houses their Sugarcreek campus.
Engaging Pastor Chad in the parking lot, we learned that weekend services would be held with as much normalcy as possible. So we began looking forward to Saturday night worship.
For the next couple of days we sought rest and relaxation as we shopped, ate and drove through the farmland and industrial areas of Amish country. In most of the businesses and eating establishments, Christian music played. Even the CVS drugstore in Berlin provides a gospel message through the music heard in their establishment.
Most businesses provide contemporary music, but some play Southern Gospel or other genres. Entering one store I just caught the last phrase of a song that was unfamiliar to me. The precise wording escapes me, but the message was simply that unless we turn back to God our nation is in trouble. That was a sermon in a nutshell!
The hills and valleys of Holmes and surrounding counties seem to emanate a sense of peace and tranquility. Driving past immaculate farmhouses with picturesque flower gardens and plain clothes blowing on the line to dry; horse drawn buggies and bicycle-pulled baby carts; one- or two-room school houses; barefoot children playing in well-manicured yards; mile after mile of corn and other crops; pastures of various livestock such as sheep, goats, horses and dairy cows; families working the soil together — all display that deep sense of serenity.
In addition to other beliefs held in common with other Christian faiths, the Amish (and Mennonites) preach and practice the doctrine of non-violence — to a degree most would consider extreme. It’s simply a part of who they are. They believe Jesus really meant it when He said, “…turn the other cheek.”
For these deeply committed folks, peace means avoiding conflict and also practicing the presence of a God of love. Just being around them and observing their lifestyle brings a feeling of that peace.
Isaiah 26:3 says, “Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee.”
It’s true in Holmes County, Ohio, even in the midst of a pandemic.
Steve Playl — chaplain, columnist, college instructor and former pastor