PLAYL: Communicating with loved ones by Facebook, Face Time, or face to face?

Neither Face Time nor Facebook is a good substitute for face to face. Getting the word there is not the same as being there. Even seeing our loved one on a screen, even when we can interact in real time, will never take the place of being able to hug and kiss that precious one.

On the other hand, when circumstances prevent us from being there — in person, face to face — we should make the effort to connect in whatever way we can, whether it be phone, computer, or old fashioned snail mail.

The same is true for children communicating with our Heavenly Father. We are unable to actually see Him, until we get promoted to Glory. Most of us want to go to heaven, but few of us are in a hurry to get there. But until we are with Him in heaven, we have a means of communicating with Him at anytime. It’s called prayer. We don’t have to sign in or remember a password or be sure we are in an area where we get a good signal. We can talk to Him anytime, from anywhere.

In his first letter to the Corinthians, regarding seeing and knowing the fullness of God’s love, Saint Paul wrote, “Now we see about as clearly as a reflection in a dirty mirror (or maybe a computer screen?), but in that day we will be face to face (with our loving Father) ... and we will know as we are known ...”