PLAYL: Circle the wagons, pray and obey God’s commandments

Jack Randle had become a Baptist preacher after Vernon was already an adult. Of course being a Baptist or an Episcopalian is not what makes one a Christian, but the denominational affiliation was quite interesting just the same.

Vernon went on to tell how, although he never joined his father’s church, he did ask his father to baptize him — by immersion — as a profession of his faith in Christ. Maybe that makes him an “Episco-baptist” or a “Bapt-opalian”, but...

Apparently Jack Randle was a powerful preacher. His son shared with us, that day, how his dad had preached to large congregations in revival services in Texas. He seemed to be quite proud of his daddy’s vocation in his later life.

The most impressive part of the story about Preacher Jack Randle, though, was a particular habit he had of walking around his house, in the yard, praying. Vernon told us that he when he visited his father’s house, he noticed a path that circled the abode. The grass was completely beat down, leaving a dusty trail.

When questioned about the circular walkway, his dad bowed his head humbly and confessed to his habit of walking around in a circle, conversing with his Heavenly Father. What a testimony!