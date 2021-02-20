PLAYL: Chasing rabbits and teeth through a song or two

Some folks choose to believe our world and those who live in it all happened by chance. Others believe the Creator got it started, then turned it loose to evolve into whatever, but has no feeling for where it is headed now. On the other hand, there are those of us who, like the writer of an old song, confess to the One we believe created us: “How Great Thou Art.” Certainly, when I consider, in awesome wonder, all the worlds He has made; when I think of how He sent His Son to die for us, I scarce can take it in; my soul sings to Him, my Savior and my God, “How great thou art!”