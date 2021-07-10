PLAYL: Chasing and catching fireflies and reminiscing in the twilight

Sadly, the next morning the jar was filled with dead bugs. Eventually, I learned to turn them loose. Years later the girls were faster learners than I was.

Did you know that lightning bugs are helpful creatures? They are actually predators, and as larvae they feed on the larvae of harmful insects, and also snails and slugs. So if you catch ’em, be sure to catch and release.

Even if the bright little beetles weren’t beneficial in pest control, they are worth keeping around for aesthetic purposes. They are so stinking cute. Like our grandchildren — but in a different way.

Lights, twinkling in the darkness, remind us that darkness is not permanent. Whether stars or lightning bugs, the flickering glow in the night sky or across the yard, we always focus on those tiny points rather than the darkness.

Fireflies are small reminders of the reality of light and darkness in the spiritual world. Words from the lips of Jesus and from others about our Lord proclaim the truth about light and darkness.

Jesus stated boldly, “I am the light of the world.”

He also said, to His followers, “You are the light of the world. Do not hide your light, but let it shine so others will see your good works and believe in me.”