PLAYL: Chasing and catching fireflies and reminiscing in the twilight

Have you ever spent an evening chasing and catching fireflies? When was the last time? How about the first time? Do you remember the excitement of catching lightning bugs? Last or first time?
When our daughter, Shannon, brought our stinking cute granddaughter, Katie Grace, to spend a few days with us, the two of them invested some time in the early hours of twilight doing just that — chasing and catching lightning bugs in our front yard. It was time well spent — and her first time to seek out the tiny intriguing creatures.
A few days later, Katie Grace and Charlotte, K.G.’s new best friend, caught a few more of the glowing insects in our back yard. It was her last such adventure...so far. Surely there will be many more.
But on those two occasions, watching the girls catch fireflies then set them free again, giggling with excitement, was — to use a word coined by K.G. — “joytastic” for Papa. Sometimes the same lightning bug would land on the same hand that had cupped it moments earlier, as if to say, “I’m back. I know you won’t hurt me.”
Although I do not remember the first time I ran across the fields back home, as a little boy, pursuing those fascinating little blinking beacons, I do recall many hours spent trying to fill a jar with them. With dozens of them in a jar, holes punched in the lid, I would use them for a night light in my bedroom. There were no streetlights where we lived, and when the lights were turned off in the house, it was so dark.
Sadly, the next morning the jar was filled with dead bugs. Eventually, I learned to turn them loose. Years later the girls were faster learners than I was.
Did you know that lightning bugs are helpful creatures? They are actually predators, and as larvae they feed on the larvae of harmful insects, and also snails and slugs. So if you catch ’em, be sure to catch and release.
Even if the bright little beetles weren’t beneficial in pest control, they are worth keeping around for aesthetic purposes. They are so stinking cute. Like our grandchildren — but in a different way.
Lights, twinkling in the darkness, remind us that darkness is not permanent. Whether stars or lightning bugs, the flickering glow in the night sky or across the yard, we always focus on those tiny points rather than the darkness.
Fireflies are small reminders of the reality of light and darkness in the spiritual world. Words from the lips of Jesus and from others about our Lord proclaim the truth about light and darkness.
Jesus stated boldly, “I am the light of the world.”
He also said, to His followers, “You are the light of the world. Do not hide your light, but let it shine so others will see your good works and believe in me.”
The Gospel of John introduces Jesus as the Word that has been from the beginning, in whom is life which is the light of men. John goes on to tell us that the light is shining in the darkness and the darkness has not (and cannot) overcome the light.
You can kill a lightning bug, but darkness cannot put out its light. From our vantage point on earth, a star is only a pinhead of light, but all the darkness of the universe cannot extinguish it. You can flip the switch on a flashlight or run the batteries down, but all the darkness in the deepest of caverns can’t turn it off.
You and I can fail to hold our candles high. We can keep our lights hidden. But all the darkness and evil of the world can never defeat the light of God and His Word.
Think about that the next time a lightning bug winks at you.
Steve Playl — columnist and college instructor, retired pastor and chaplain — may be reached at playlsr@yahoo.com.