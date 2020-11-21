PLAYL: Celebrating Thanksgiving by trying to be thankful in 2020

The Apostle Paul told the Philippians, “Don’t be anxious about anything. Instead, bring your requests to God through prayers and supplication … with THANKSGIVING … and the peace of God, which is beyond our understanding, will hold you together in soul and spirit, through Christ … .” (Philippians 4:5-6; my paraphrase.)

Having a holiday to remind us to be thankful is a good thing. Otherwise, lots of folks might never remember to be grateful for the blessings of God. But the holiday should merely be a reminder to express our gratitude perpetually. Sometimes it is difficult to have an attitude of gratitude, but scripture tells us to always be thankful.

Of all the blessings of God I can think of right now, do you know what I am most thankful for? PEOPLE! Oh, I’m thankful for health and provisions and protection; thankful to have dodged COVID so far; thankful that more have not died than have; and of course I’m thankful for the beauty of the earth and for music and all those other things. But most of all I’m thankful for people. I’m thankful for my wife, children and grandchildren, even though I wish they lived closer; for my old friends and those I’ve met recently; for you, whoever you are, even if we don’t see eye to eye on everything. And of all the people who have walked the face of the earth, I’m most thankful for Jesus.