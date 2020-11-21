PLAYL: Celebrating Thanksgiving by trying to be thankful in 2020

All of us are surely tired of 2020. The pandemic, chaos, hatred and political division of our country have provided us with plenty to dislike about this year. What a contrast — comparing the anxiety, apprehension and angst of 2020 with a declaration to offer thanksgiving to Almighty God for His abundant blessings.
Thanksgiving! What’s it all about anyway? In the United States of America, the fourth Thursday in November was declared a national holiday by Congress in 1941. Prior to that time, various presidents and others had proclaimed days of thanksgiving in our nation. As a festival of giving thanks, the holiday is traced by many to the feast of Pilgrims and American Indians at Plymouth Rock in 1621. Others point to the written proclamation observed in 1619 along the banks of the James River in Virginia. Still others claim the giving of thanks by 16th century Spanish explorers in present day Texas or Florida as the origin for the practice in America.
But Thanksgiving is so much more than a proclamation or legal holiday. It is more than a day to eat turkey and watch football or parades on TV, more than a day to precede Black Friday. It is not THE day when we go around the table and list one thing for which we are thankful. Thanksgiving is not, at least SHOULD not, JUST be a one-day-a-year holiday. Thanksgiving should be a way of life, a celebration of the heart.
Our world is filled with anxiety and stress — more this year than most. There is so much to complain about. We live in a nation that is divided and filled with hatred, fear, conflict and strife. But God has promised peace to those who follow Him. Christ commanded those who follow Him to love each other, even our enemies.
The Apostle Paul told the Philippians, “Don’t be anxious about anything. Instead, bring your requests to God through prayers and supplication … with THANKSGIVING … and the peace of God, which is beyond our understanding, will hold you together in soul and spirit, through Christ … .” (Philippians 4:5-6; my paraphrase.)
Notice he included thanksgiving!
Having a holiday to remind us to be thankful is a good thing. Otherwise, lots of folks might never remember to be grateful for the blessings of God. But the holiday should merely be a reminder to express our gratitude perpetually. Sometimes it is difficult to have an attitude of gratitude, but scripture tells us to always be thankful.
To the Thessalonians Paul wrote, “Always rejoice. Pray all the time. Keep on giving thanks.” And the Psalmist sings, “Remember all his blessings.”
Of all the blessings of God I can think of right now, do you know what I am most thankful for? PEOPLE! Oh, I’m thankful for health and provisions and protection; thankful to have dodged COVID so far; thankful that more have not died than have; and of course I’m thankful for the beauty of the earth and for music and all those other things. But most of all I’m thankful for people. I’m thankful for my wife, children and grandchildren, even though I wish they lived closer; for my old friends and those I’ve met recently; for you, whoever you are, even if we don’t see eye to eye on everything. And of all the people who have walked the face of the earth, I’m most thankful for Jesus.
I pray that next year will be better than this year has been. I pray God will gather His people to Himself, so we’ll be close to each other. I ask Him, with Thanksgiving, to replace our anxiety with His peace.
Steve Playl — retired pastor and chaplain, columnist and college instructor — may be reached at playlsr@yahoo.com.
