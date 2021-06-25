PLAYL: Be sure to stop and smell our roses, but you better hurry

The same can be said for many of the pretty petals that inhabit our yard for a season. Dogwoods bloom then shed their beautiful blossoms. Peonies, with their delicate beauty and fragrant aroma, only last a little while. We could go on and on, but the same could be said for life itself, and especially many opportunities that present themselves in life.

Have you ever failed to share a word of kindness or encouragement, then later regretted it, when it was too late? I know I have. People are in our lives for a short time at best. We may only meet someone special for a few minutes — just “crossing paths” — or we may know that special someone for decades, but when the time is up, it’s up. And it’s brief.

In the past year we have had to say “bye for now” to some very dear loved ones as they have left this life for their eternal home. Every goodbye is a reminder that we need to smell the roses while they are still in bloom.

Some important occasions have been observed, too. The most important ones involved our grandchildren ... of course. There was Annabelle’s dance recital at the Beacon Theatre in Hopewell, Virginia; football games; Katie Grace’s performance in The Sound of Music; and, most importantly, the baptisms of James David and Grayson. Some other activities got by us, and we only got to see videos.