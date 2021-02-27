PLAYL: A wondrous view through the new-fallen snow

When I see children sliding down a hill on a tube or sled, bursting with glee, helping each other out of a bush or shrub — like Grayson and Anderson did in the videos — I view snow as a treasure.

I realize God was reminding Job that he had not seen the place where He stores up snow and ice, still, the beauty of snow is often beyond words, a real treasure to behold.

I am also well aware of the problems inclement weather can cause. Disruption of the norm can be a minor annoyance, but sometimes death and destruction come as a result of extremes in meteorological conditions — such as temperature and precipitation. My heartfelt prayers go out for those who have suffered great loss in Texas and parts of Tennessee and Kentucky.

Still, snow is part of God’s beautiful creation, especially when viewed from a window near a warm stove or fireplace.

We should especially be reminded that scripture uses snow as a spiritual illustration of God’s love and grace. David had taken the wife of another man — the man just happened to be the top officer in David’s army — then he had the general killed in battle. David was confronted by the prophet Nathan.