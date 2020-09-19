PLAYL: A very special weekend — and what a glorious day

It had been 6 1/2 months since we saw our youngest granddaughter and we were so excited. Of course we had visited virtually but, you know ... duh! When we saw her, in person, in February, it was for her stage debut as Gretl von Trapp in “The Sound of Music.” Now we were headed for Wilmington, NC to celebrate the anniversary of her debut on the big stage of the world — her seventh birthday.
Katie Grace is so, you know, so stinking cute. We talked about the trip for weeks, but she didn’t know we were picking her up from school on her birthday. When we drove up we were met by three teachers — in masks, of course — who delivered K.G. to us. In surprise and delight she squealed, “Nahnee! Papa!”
Our hearts melted, but we waited until we got away from the school before jumping out and hugging our precious K.G.
“We were afraid you might have forgotten us,” we kidded. “We have a different car and it’s been so long since we have seen you.”
“Oh, I could never forget my Nahnee and Papa,” she assured us.
Our hearts melted again.
Dinner that night was a small birthday party at K.G.’s favorite Mexican restaurant. Then we headed for the hotel at Carolina Beach where K.G. entertained us for the next two nights just by being herself. After watching “Ferdinand the Bull” on the Disney Channnel, we turned out the lights and tried to sleep.
As Sammie and I drifted off, we heard music from across the room. “Kathryn. What are you singing?”
“Oh, I wasn’t singing,” came the reply, “I was just humming.”
Next morning Shannon met us for breakfast. She brought K.G.’s favorite mixed drink, a yummy drink with banana and peanut butter. Later I joked with her and asked how she enjoyed her smoothie mushy drink — uh, I mean, mushy yummy drink.
“Just say ‘yummy drink’, Papa!” she corrected. Then she added, “Momma makes the best yummy drinks. Daddy isn’t as good at picking the bananas as Mom is!”
While our granddaughter was staying with us at the beach she wanted to play “hide and seek” ... in the motel room. It wasn’t a condo or even a suite; it was one room. But we were able to play. Of course I had to be the perpetual “IT,” because I was definitely too big to hide behind one of the beds, or under the desk, or behind a chair, in the closet or behind the curtain that covered the slidding glass door that covered the balcony overlooking the ocean. The balcony was off limits, for sure.
The extended birthday celebration was a blast! Oh, did I tell you the date? Sept. 11. Isn’t it strange how the same day can represent such a span of emotions when we celebrate or sadly recall something that happened on that day. Sept. 11, 2001, was one of the most terrible days in modern times for our country. Sept. 11, 2013, was one of the happiest of times for our family, the arrival of Kathryn Grace Marinos.
Think of another day with an eternity separating our feelings ... the day Jesus died on a barbaric Roman cross on Mount Calvary. It was absolutely the most horrific day in all of history, when the Son of God suffered that cruel death at the hands of an angry mob. But it was also the most glorious day for all humanity, because through that brutal death, God made a way for us to obtain forgiveness for our sins.
What a contrast! What a day!
Steve Playl — chaplain, columnist, college instructor and former pastor — can be contacted at playlsr@yahoo.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!