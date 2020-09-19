PLAYL: A very special weekend — and what a glorious day

It had been 6 1/2 months since we saw our youngest granddaughter and we were so excited. Of course we had visited virtually but, you know ... duh! When we saw her, in person, in February, it was for her stage debut as Gretl von Trapp in “The Sound of Music.” Now we were headed for Wilmington, NC to celebrate the anniversary of her debut on the big stage of the world — her seventh birthday.

Katie Grace is so, you know, so stinking cute. We talked about the trip for weeks, but she didn’t know we were picking her up from school on her birthday. When we drove up we were met by three teachers — in masks, of course — who delivered K.G. to us. In surprise and delight she squealed, “Nahnee! Papa!”

Our hearts melted, but we waited until we got away from the school before jumping out and hugging our precious K.G.

“We were afraid you might have forgotten us,” we kidded. “We have a different car and it’s been so long since we have seen you.”

“Oh, I could never forget my Nahnee and Papa,” she assured us.

Our hearts melted again.