PLAYL: A resolution for New Year’s — or anytime

Anderson didn’t get his front teeth for Christmas after all. He got lots of neat stuff, but not all the teeth. One of his permanent teeth is actually about halfway in, but with all that space still in his face — he’s just so stinking cute. Of course, all our grandchildren are. Everybody’s grandchildren are stinking cute and so very precious.

After a continuation of Christmas celebrating, Anderson approached a worn out Nahnee in our den with a grin and said, very sincerely, “Nahnee, I really liked all my Christmas presents, especially the one from my Nash cousins.” A model of our solar system was the gift he referred to. “I’m going to put it together and paint it.”

He was so excited, so appreciative, so cute with his snaggletoothed smile.

“Saturn’s the one with the rings, right?”

When I was 7 years old, I had never heard of Saturn. I still thought Pluto was just Mickey Mouse’s dog. But Anderson knows more than I knew — back then. He even knows that Jupiter and Saturn are the planets that teamed up to create the recent Christmas Star excitement on our planet. He’s smart and talented, but even more importantly, he is thankful and kind.