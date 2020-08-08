PLAYL: A generational view of the COVID-19 pandemic

Sitting at an outdoor table, Sammie and I munched on a delicious shared cinnamon crunch bagel and sipped coffee. Empty tables separated us from the breakfast consumers on either side of us, due to proper protocol for social distancing. Still it was impossible not to eavesdrop on the conversation of the two men who dined behind me.
“My son is 31 years old, and I’m 61,” one of the gentlemen declared, “and my father, who is still living, is 91. Exactly 30 years between us for those three generations.”
My thoughts wandered and I quit listening to their discussion before learning what point he may have been making. I thought about the fact that my father was 43 when I was born and I was 40 when my son was born. Then there was “Pa Johnson”, my great grandfather who was 51 when my grandfather was born. That grandfather was in his 60s when Mother was born, and she was in her 30s when I was born.
Having missed the point to the story I overheard, I’ll share the point of my shared family history. It is simply that my family tree has some branches with quite a bit of space between them — some pretty big generational gaps. And that brings me to the point I really wish to make in this story.
The times we live in are bizarre, frightening, and very difficult, but previous generations have lived through times that were extremely challenging. An article I saw recently stated that the writer’s great grandfather was around during WWI and the flu pandemic, his grandfather had witnessed the Great Depression and WWII, his father lived through Vietnam and the Civil Rights Movement, and he had witnessed Desert Storm and 9/11. He went on to say that his children would look back on 2020 and recall terrifying events of COVID-19 as well as social justice demonstrations and riots across our country.
Pondering my own genealogical makeup with some branches being close and others all spread out, every major crisis in American history must have been witnessed by someone in my roots. There certainly have been plenty of crises in our nation’s history — and before. Every generation has been a part of wars, disasters and catastrophes. Throughout the history of mankind, everything imaginable has happened.
That’s why we need to study history instead of attempting to destroy it. We must be willing to examine the good, the bad and the ugly, and then do something to improve ourselves and our society. We must not only look at American history, we must look at the history of humanity including Biblical times.
God’s people have made great mistakes and lived through miserable failures, but God’s grace has always been sufficient to lift those who are willing to repent and turn back to Him. Spiritual movements, which often follow periods of difficulty in history, have occurred over and over again. Revivals, great awakenings, changes in society’s behavior — all of these things have happened. But they have happened when folks turned from sin and turned to a God of grace and forgiveness, not when mobs have sought revenge.
When people follow the “eye for eye, tooth for tooth” philosophy, we wind up with a bunch of blind folks who have difficulty chewing their cinnamon crunch bagels. “Forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us” works much better. Accept the grace and forgiveness of God, and extend grace and forgiveness to others.
God said, “If my people will humble themselves and pray, seek my face and repent … I will hear from heaven and forgive their sin and heal their land.”
Steve Playl — chaplain, columnist, college instructor and former pastor — can be contacted at playlsr@yahoo.com.
