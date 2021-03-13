PLAYL: A boyfriend for Katie Grace — a budding relationship for spring

She pondered the question for a few seconds. Maybe she hadn’t given too much thought to that issue. Then she answered, with confidence, “Well, we go to the same school, we have the same kind of iPad, and we both like to play basketball.”

Hey, those things are important. Right?

The real clincher, about whether or not this is the real thing, came one night when it was bedtime. Instead of making excuses to stay up a little longer, she told her daddy, “I can’t wait to go to sleep tonight!”

“…and why is that?”

“So I can dream about Declan.”

If she weren’t so stinking cute, we’d all roll our eyes in unison.

At least the young love birds haven’t kissed yet. K.G.’s mom asked her, and Shannon is convinced her daughter would have confessed if they had kissed. After all, she did admit to kissing all the boys in her class when she was 4, didn’t she?

So what’s the point of this story?