Pastor Richard Baker’s book, ‘Such a Worm as I,’ chronicles his life from bondage of drugs and alcohol to the arms of God

“Ecstatic. On top of the world. Invincible,” Baker said while seated in his office at Grace Point on Wednesday afternoon. “But even though I had gone astray, God never gave up on me.”

From there, Baker turned to dealing and enforcing. Ultimately, he worked for a drug cartel based in Indiana. En route, he felt the darkened grasp of Satan.

“I was bound. I was totally bound,” Baker, 63, said.

He even prayed to Satan. For instance, there was a time while driving when he came upon a road check.

“I didn’t have a shirt on, wore blue jeans, no shoes,” he said. “Five pounds of drugs in the floorboard.”

Sure he’d be nabbed, Baker prayed.

“I prayed to Satan,” he said. “I said, ‘If you get me through this checkpoint, I’ll give you more of my life.’ The officer waved me through.”

Written in chronological, matter-of-fact and third person style, Baker’s book details a rollercoaster life. Born in Brunswick, Georgia, to Dorothy and Gilman Baker, Christianity permeated his formidable years of early youth.