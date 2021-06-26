Pastor of two historic Bristol AME Zion abolitionist churches reflects on growth, diversity and issues still to be worked on

In other words, if as the Bible indicates that we are all children of God, then we are all brothers and sisters regardless of our racial makeup.

“All of us are supposed to be looking like Jesus,” Ward said.

Nonetheless, Black churches locally as well as nationally have long felt the brunt of racism. History documents well the bombing of 16th Avenue Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, that killed four young girls on Sept. 15, 1963.

But Hood Memorial, and by extension its membership, suffered, too.

“This church has been burned down three times,” Ward said.

Located at 612 5th St., Hood Memorial dates to 1886. Three times in its history, the church has had to rebuild following attack, the first coming shortly after its inception. Further reconstructions occurred in 1910 and 1943.

“The thinking was that it was burned down by racists,” Ward said. “Well, the devil can’t kill what God wants alive. That’s what I think when I think about this church.”

Yet as with an abundance and growing numbers of churches locally and beyond, dwindling attendance at Hood Memorial presents myriad challenges to its leadership. Ward plans to address that issue in numbers of ways.