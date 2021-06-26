Pastor of two historic Bristol AME Zion abolitionist churches reflects on growth, diversity and issues still to be worked on

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Rev. Dr. William Leon Ward looked up from his Bible. He wasn’t smiling.
“We’ve got some issues to work on,” said Ward.
Tucked away beyond the hubbub of downtown and State Street, Hood Memorial AME Zion Church stands as a sentinel of the past that’s fighting for its future. Its pastor since January, Ward sat inside and spoke from his office at the historic Bristol church on Tuesday evening.
“We started back to church on Easter with hybrid services,” said Ward.
In addition to opening Hood Memorial’s large sanctuary, social distancing intact, also the church streamed its services online.
“Some people wanted to come back inside,” Ward said, “but some wanted to keep doing it virtually.”
Ward sat behind his desk. A stack of Bibles rested upon a shelf behind him, leaves of notes and papers before him. He was flanked by two large stained-glass windows. To his left, the brilliantly colored window depicts the Star of David. To his right, the window highlights a pair of stone tablets, symbolic of the 10 Commandments.
“I inherited this church in January,” Ward said. “Now I’m the pastor of Hood Memorial and Harris-Anderson AME Zion Church on the Virginia side. That was made official on Saturday.”
AME — an acronym for African Methodist Episcopal, Zion churches established as part of the Abolitionist movement. Because of their association with the aftermath of the emancipation of slaves, the churches became known collectively as the Freedom Church.
Consequently, local AME Zion churches including Bristol’s Hood Memorial and Harris-Anderson as well as Bluff City’s Robinson Memorial AME Zion Church, are known as Freedom churches.
“You know, I want this church to offer church all through the week,” Ward, a native of Birmingham, Alabama, said.
Yes, Hood Memorial at least historically classifies as a “Black church.” However, integration of churches in recent years has been profound. For instance, the Rev. W.A. Johnson, longtime pastor of historically Black Lee Street Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia, has said that in recent years white attendance nears that of Black attendance at his church.
“This is a place where all people can come,” Ward said of Hood Memorial.
Consider that Bristol’s demographics indicate that white population, more than 90%, far exceeds that of its Black residents. Therefore, churches — particularly traditionally Black churches, depends on integration for long-term survival.
“First of all, it’s important because each church should look like the context of its neighborhood,” Ward said. “The church should reflect its neighborhood. We don’t look at this as a demographics agenda; we look at it as a kingdom agenda.”
In other words, if as the Bible indicates that we are all children of God, then we are all brothers and sisters regardless of our racial makeup.
“All of us are supposed to be looking like Jesus,” Ward said.
Nonetheless, Black churches locally as well as nationally have long felt the brunt of racism. History documents well the bombing of 16th Avenue Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, that killed four young girls on Sept. 15, 1963.
But Hood Memorial, and by extension its membership, suffered, too.
“This church has been burned down three times,” Ward said.
Located at 612 5th St., Hood Memorial dates to 1886. Three times in its history, the church has had to rebuild following attack, the first coming shortly after its inception. Further reconstructions occurred in 1910 and 1943.
“The thinking was that it was burned down by racists,” Ward said. “Well, the devil can’t kill what God wants alive. That’s what I think when I think about this church.”
Yet as with an abundance and growing numbers of churches locally and beyond, dwindling attendance at Hood Memorial presents myriad challenges to its leadership. Ward plans to address that issue in numbers of ways.
“We have to change with the times,” he said. “I have two congregations. But we’re going to be the Freedom Church of Bristol. You can be a part of our fellowship. We’re better united together than not.”
Ward added that inclusion, rethinking the manners in which churches address and open its doors to people of differing backgrounds and realities, defines as vital. It’s critical, he said.
“For our church, we are not just for Black people,” he said. “We should be unconditional, which means that if you invite your transgendered daughter to church, we should be able to allow that person and family to feel the love of church without judgement.”
References permeate the Bible as to the wrongs of judging one another.
“It’s not up to us to judge,” Ward said, “but it is up to us how we treat people when they come to church.”
An additional community outreach aspect of Hood Memorial relates to the pandemic. More pointedly, the importance of vaccinations.
To that end, Ward said that Hood Memorial is helping to promote the Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination Van. Citizens may obtain a vaccination when the van encamps at The Slater Center in Bristol, Tennessee, on Saturday, June 26 from 11 a.m. through 3 p.m. and on Sunday, June 27 from 1 p.m. through 6 p.m.
“We’re trying to get that word out,” Ward said. “We’re trying to get more churches involved. Getting the vaccine will help you, and it will help your neighbor, too. It’s loving your neighbor.”
As the sun set on Tuesday, Ward paused from speaking. He turned to his left and gazed at the wondrous stained-glass window. Moments later, he pivoted to his right for a long look at its counterpart.
Beauty burst from the windows as if touched by the hands of God.
“They’re beautiful,” Ward said. “Every stained-glass window in this church tells the story of Jesus in some way. You’ll see part of the Christian story in some way in every window. That is brilliant.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.