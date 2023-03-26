What do parents want?

Anyone reading this may have just muttered, “Sleep.” Parents definitely want sleep. They want time. Probably time to sleep, but also time to keep up, to think, to relax.

Parents want assurance they are on the right track. They want peace and no conflict.

Parents want to play, even have friends.

They want ease. Maybe even to not have to decide what’s for dinner, much less make it.

They want a vacation, or at least a break, and definitely to be caught up with the laundry.

Of course, they want paid parental leave, a healthy supportive work environment, a comfortable place and time to pump breast milk, quality affordable childcare, quality education, and much more.

When we begin our parenting journey, we don’t often stop and think about what it is we want. We’re just in the throes of parenting, surviving.

As a new parent, I didn’t think about what I was after as a parent, much less all the steps needed to get there. And I’m not talking about how my child would turn out, but who I would be as a parent. Over time I did give more thought to it.

In business, or just about anything, if you don’t make a plan, you’ll end up somewhere you didn’t plan to be. That’s really true for parenting too.

If we take time to think about what it is we want for our family and for ourselves we might actually get where we want to be. Being an intentional or mindful parent is more than just being attentive in the moment or choosing a certain way to care for your child.

It’s thinking about where we want to be and what that means for our own development. It’s about what do we ourselves need to practice to be a good model for our children and healthy enough to care for them into adulthood. When possible, it’s about choosing a pace of life with our work and hobbies that matches our parenting goals. It may even mean making neartime choices that include sacrifices.

We may not meet our parenting goals of perhaps having patience, spending plenty of time together, or creating traditions and memories, but if we don’t plan, it’s quite possible we will not obtain them.

We all want to matter and have purpose and being a parent matters. Children do well and thrive and flourish when we care about our parenting and practice getting better.

We consider what our goals are, what kind of parent we would like to be. We make some notes. Then get support for our plan, learn more about parenting to support our goals, take classes, attend groups or create a group, and make it serious parenting business. Parenting with intention helps make parenting sweet, and possibly helps us get more sleep.