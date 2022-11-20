There’s a lot of talk recently in the parenting media about gentle parenting.

An initial article disparaged gentle parenting with a few choice words, and a steady flow of responses came out defending the practice of gentle parenting.

What is gentle parenting that people would line up to take sides?

Depending on the person practicing gentle parenting, it can vary based on their understanding, as well as their application of it. Basically it’s a way of parenting that takes a more thoughtful look at what we now know about healthy child development and applies it. It considers more than success or obedience and looks at healthy emotional development for child flourishing.

Gentle parenting is an interesting development of words because it sounds like the opposite is “strong” parenting so therefore “gentle” must mean weak. In fact, it takes more strength to engage good parenting skills than to “lay down the law.”

Because most of us were not raised with gentle parenting it makes it initially harder and it takes practice and support to develop. There are no shortcuts.

There are a lot of parenting synonyms for gentle parenting, names for the types of parenting styles that challenge authoritarian or conventional parenting, rewards and punishments-based parenting, or permissive or indulgent parenting–all the most common types of parenting in our society.

Parents working to avoid parenting that is authoritarian may land on positive parenting, attachment parenting, natural, mindful, conscious, active, nurturing, authoritative, or gentle — parenting, as a solution. In spite of their differences, each of these types of parenting share an intention for an effort to parent in a way that acknowledges healthy child development over parenting for control and convenience, or parenting out of fear.

These positive parenting styles are based in knowing your child and how to foster the child’s early secure attachment; they consider what is age appropriate; they engage with boundaries through discussion and modeling; they cultivate character; and they lean on empathy and respect. The result is children who are content, confident, and connected because of the early investments in their lives.

Children, in their own way, work to get their needs met with the resources and abilities they have–and sometimes that looks pretty counterintuitive to us. When we parent like a detective, we notice the needs behind their actions. When only relying on punishments, praise, and bribes, parents miss the important clues and are deprived of truly learning to parent as the child grows and is soon able to reasonably argue or even strike back.

“My way or the highway.” “Because I said so.” “You heard me.” If you felt a tinge reading these phrases you know they make deep impressions. They definitely don’t help children learn and grow. We usually say them out of frustration so we know that means we’re not in control of ourselves–the very skill set we’re asking a very young child to master or face punishment.

In fact, a good check for your relationship with your child is to examine your relationships with others. Do you coerce or shame your spouse or coworker into cooperating? You have to be more deft, patient, and skilled in your communications and have enough relationship as a basis for cooperation. As parents and caregivers, we want to teach a child to grow in awareness and responsibility, and we do this by being understanding, responding with sensitivity, and nurturing them.

Children who grow in trust and love flourish. They can concentrate better, have more self control, have better emotional health in the long run, are more resilient, and have better parent bonds.

As parents, it’s stress that takes away our patience and creativity, the aspects that make parenting sweet. Practicing gentle parenting helps us parent better and more evenly because it requires a steady and constructive approach.

It’s a shame that we have to have words to label “gentle parenting” to wrest us out of the kind of harmful parenting we’ve been practicing. If you’re spending your day yelling, shaming, or even ignoring your child, that feels like pretty harsh parenting not only on your child, but also on you. It’s not what you set out to do.

Ultimately, parenting requires skills that you can gain, and when you gain those skills you make a parenting gentler on you and the child. Most importantly, gentle means that we’re being sensitive to the brain development of a human and we understand child development and how important our role is in fostering flourishing

Whatever the style of parenting, positive parenting takes information, encouragement, and practice. When a parent struggles with any parenting whether it’s gentle, or even traditional, that struggle is a sign of needing support and skills.

What’s the true selling point for gentle parenting? We don’t practice gentle parenting because we’re told to, we do because it’s respectful and healthy. It lets our children flourish, it prepares our children, it builds peacemaking skills, it helps them be resilient, it keeps them from blindly following commands for obedience, and it helps them be problem solvers and world changers.

Don’t like the name? You don’t have to call it gentle parenting. Call it what you want, but base your parenting in evidence and the science of brain development, and most of all, respect, love and knowing your own child. What’s a possible name for your parenting style? It’s (insert your name)’s (insert child’s name) parenting.