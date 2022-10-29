There's help for new mothers who are 'not fine'

‘I’m fine.”

For new mothers, that’s what people want to hear, “I’m fine.” It’s part of our expectation that while mom is sleep deprived and overwhelmed, she is nonetheless “fine.” With high expectations for parenting and little societal support being fine would logically be rare.

Even more so for some new mothers, even with their strong admonitions, they are not fine.

Kristina Dulaney is a veteran mom who remembers when things were not “fine,” and she has made it a mission to share her story to help create awareness, reduce stigma, and change support for mothers.

Living with her husband and daughters near Johnson City, Tennessee, Kristina tells her own personal journey of overcoming the rare condition of postpartum psychosis She shares the challenges and difficult moments to help mothers relate and increase awareness.

Postpartum psychosis is part of various diagnoses that are perinatal mood and anxiety disorders, but Kristina also actively works to create awareness about more common disorders. Most people often refer to these disorders as postpartum depression, but it is important to note that this term is not inclusive of all experiences beyond depression or time during pregnancy.

“There’s a lot that is misunderstood around these disorders and I’ve spent many years sharing my own experience to help change that,” Kristina said. “There’s a lot of judgment, shame and stigma around the emotional challenges of new motherhood. Particularly, in the South, we think we can ‘pull ourselves by the bootstraps’ and get through it, instead of saying something when things aren’t going so well. We tend to hide behind a smiling mask of ‘I’m fine,’ when we are actually curled up in an anxious, depressed ball inside.”

Societal expectations, lack of awareness, and judgment contribute to the lack of trust and vulnerability needed for receiving help, and for the lack of support.

Kristina shares the full experience of her challenging ordeal through a parent support nonprofit organization that is the result of her compassion for other mothers, Cherished Mom.

Since beginning her work, referrals, phone calls and requests have only increased; likely attributed to awareness of this support, the impact of the pandemic, and/or better screening practices.

The existence of these disorders, however, is not new. What is new is that there is greater ease and awareness for a mother to speak up because of organizations like Cherished Mom. The organization does its part to create awareness, refer, educate, and offer peer support.

It calls on the community to do its part too.

“Mothers need a village around them as they navigate those early days of motherhood to check in, provide meals, clean the house and watch the baby,” Kristina said.

“In my opinion, mothers need less judgment and more empathetic listening and support. They need a space to be able to say ‘This is hard,’ ‘I’m not OK,’ or ‘This isn’t what I expected,’ without feeling judged. It’s not hard to support families making difficult decisions everyday during pregnancy and those early days of parenthood.”

What’s not supportive is to say to a mother with perinatal mood and anxiety disorders:

“It’s just part of motherhood…”

“You just need a nap…”

“You need to pray about that…”

“It’s all in your head…”

“It’s just a season…”

Rather, connecting a mother to support and care is vital.

“Perinatal mental health challenges can last years if not properly treated and/or acknowledged. Not all situations require medications and truthfully, it’s typically not the first line of treatment, therapy is,” Kristina said.

Cherished Mom is part of the care experience.

“I wish I could easily communicate and show the progress that is seen with mothers who attend our support groups,” Kristina said. “It is one of the most incredible things I get to witness all the time. Moms come to us broken and immediately we can usually see a burden lifted when they realize they’re not alone, they’re not crazy and are among others who understand.”

Kristina adds her belief is that if she can support the parents, it directly impacts and affects their children from the very beginning. Children are directly affected by Adverse Childhood Experiences, and one of these experiences is a parent suffering from a mental health disorder. Early development is impacted, including parent bonding, breastfeeding outcomes, and child growth and development.

Her founding of Cherished Mom, her vulnerability in sharing her story on various media platforms, as well as her support of and advocacy for perinatal moms have allowed her to become a nationwide and trusted advocate for women and families facing the struggle of perinatal mental health disorders.