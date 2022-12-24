The gift of presence

I know two young children who are getting a present they are going to be very very excited about.

Under the Christmas tree will be a toy they did not ask for but is something their mother and father know they have wanted to play with – a kitchen set like the one in a classroom at their school. The mother who shared this with me is just as excited, eager to see their joy and imagining all the fun they will have using their imaginations and all playing together.

Presents are wonderful for the surprise and joy they bring. They are a way to show how close we are to a person by demonstrating how much we know about what they like or need. For many people, gift giving is their love language and they are at the top of their game this time of year.

The best part of the present these two children are receiving is the presence the parents will give as they are “served dinner” or help “dry dishes.”

As I was growing up, I remember the parenting message to parents was to spend quality time with your children, quality time over quantity time. The notion was that it was quality that was important. You didn’t need to spend a lot of time with your children to satisfy the relationship and determine their success. Parenting really is not a large quantity of time in the big picture, especially as those early years go by very quickly, but it is an investment of time with children.

As much as children love presents, children do spell love T-I-M-E. Quantity of time does matter, as does the parent’s presence of mind, the quality part. Discerning quality time, though, comes from quantity of time.

An expensive outing for pizza and arcade games may not have as much value as brooms in hands and sweeping the floor together, or story time at bed time, or from my own childhood, wallpapering the living room with my mother or helping my dad grade papers and the growing connection and understanding.

Spending time with your child, giving presence by engaging the world together, is how you connect with your child from day one, helping foster a healthy secure attachment that comes with presence, and how you truly learn what is meaningful to them. By providing consistent and loving care you learn to understand your child, and challenge and guide them, and are better prepared to respond with sensitivity.

Parent or caregiver presence builds trust and helps children learn to regulate their emotions. If children are demanding attention then attention is what they are lacking and needing so it works much better if we are proactively parenting our children with our presence.

This doesn’t mean all the moments of presence need to be prolonged as children and adults need their own time, to replenish and recharge, but we need to be mindful of our time engaged with life’s increasing demands and distractions, like work and our phones.

The benefits of giving your child your presence over many presents are long lasting. The investment in time means that you are not purchasing presents as distractions and substitutes for care or as apologies.

Daily life is not consumed with cleaning up and sorting toys, and the conflict that can be associated with doing those chores. Children don’t get overwhelmed by too much to manage in their bedrooms or playrooms, and toys that are played with once and never again. Children don’t associate happiness with consumerism and learn to value relationships and connection.

As they grow and you naturally spend less time together over the years, your relationship is rooted and stable and they are comfortable coming to you when they need you.

Enjoy the presents together, and remember that your presence is always a perfectly unique and appreciated gift that benefits the giver as much as the receiver.

Best wishes for a very merry Christmas and time together.