Some parenting resolutions

As parents we are always trying to do better so New Year’s resolutions are a natural fit with parenting.

Your first resolution might be to finish that parenting book you started. Parenting books can be great, so read it, but for making a change, having knowledge is not usually enough to help.

In support of parents trying to make changes, one single resolution rises up to help us be more patient or be more understanding, spend more time with our children or be a more fun parent, stop being so stressed or be more effective, or even stop yelling or shaming our children.

Resolving to participate in a supportive community helps reduce our stress, helps us work together to meet our goals to do better, and makes parenting more fun.

Those in parenting groups know groups are so much more than sitting around and talking about discipline or tantrums. They are friendships and assistance, they are hiking events and potluck dinners, they are your children’s best friends and loving and caring adults, they are where developmental issues are noticed, and encouragement in challenging times. They are life changing for many.

In our world of independence and fast-paced lives we don’t gather for barn raisings or quilting bees anymore, but we knew in those days there were many advantages to being in community. Now it can be hard to imagine the benefits of community or how to get connected outside of the workplace, church, or school settings.

Fortunately, some communities have all kinds of parenting groups you can try out, finding them online, on community calendars, or the public library. Resolve to attend one and give it a chance, most are very welcoming.

There may not be a group in your area, or not one that gathers on a day and time you can attend. This may be the year that you create the group you need.

Here are some tips for getting started with a parenting group:

Invite a friend or two and start a group together;

Visit parenting groups in other communities and get a feel for how they run;

Affiliate with an organization like Postpartum Support International, Nurturings, Bristol’s Promise Parenting Sweet, Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS), Cherished Mom, Moms Club, La Leche League International, or other local or national organization for training and/or resources in group facilitation;

Set a common interest for the group to help people connect with and understand the group — parents of preschoolers, school age, or teens, single parents, outdoor-oriented activities, common health concerns, etc.;

Pick a day and a time, whether weekly or monthly, and consistently meet even while attendance is low in the early months — build it and they will come;

Connect with your childbirth education classmates and plan a reunion that could become a group;

Register for and attend a parenting class and plan a meetup with the attendees;

Connect with prospective members of your faith community, at the weekly library story time, at the local preschool, or at Saturday morning PLAYtime or other children’s program;

Post flyers and share information in bulletins and enewsletters, on social media, etc.;

Start a Facebook group first and share common interests and parenting needs. Over time, after getting to know each other more, make a plan for an in-person meetup;

Plan meetups at easy meeting places so you don’t have to clean your house in preparation and for safety. Try meeting at a library, place of worship, park, community center, or other public space;

Invite guest speakers or have attendees take turns presenting with different meeting topics or themes.

Select a book and make it a parenting book club — but without reading required for busy parents of young ones;

Be active in organizations and let members know you have a group that supports parents;

Represent your group at community events with signups and flyers;

Create a good referral list of organizations, agencies and specialties for parents who would like particular help on a parenting topic. Check out the Parenting Sweets resources to help you; and

Recognize that groups vary in participation over time as does their need. Count any time together as success and, if you’re determined to continue, revamp days, times, locations, and formats as desired.

Let this New Year mean new connections–ones as treasured as mine with Katherine Wilson-Thompson, Sara Reuning, Nancy Whitesides, Kit Dulin, Michelle Helm and so many others begun years ago–that help us grow as parents and as people.