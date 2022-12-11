Sibling relationships are a key to good health

The longest relationship you have in your life may be one with a sibling–a relationship that can be much longer than with a spouse or with friends.

A sibling may be your first playmate, partner, rival, encourager, supporter, competition, confidant, and friend.

In our family with four siblings, we read books together and played school; we watched out for each other sledding or hanging out at the creek; we were actors and directors and magicians and assistants for each other; we cheered for each other at ballgames of all sorts; we argued with each other about clothes being borrowed or blamed another for eating the last of something; we whined together about pulling weeds in the garden and doing the dishes; we retold funny stories about each other for years and still do; we consoled each other when our mother passed away; and we look after our father together.

Most children, more than 80%, have a sibling, and sibling relationships heavily influence our development.

Dr. Nina Howe, researcher on sibling relationships, states, “In toddlerhood, siblings help each other in language development, social interactions, how to stand up for yourself, learning to share.” Later, siblings help each other navigate homework and friendships.

During middle ages and older ages, indicators of well-being like mood, health, morale, stress, depression, loneliness, and life satisfaction are tied to how you feel about your brothers and sisters. For health and well-being, it is warm relationships between siblings that afford protection from loneliness and depression as adults. These are relationships that are based in affection and low conflict.

In a study on satisfaction with sibling relationships, among those in their 80s, siblings had more bearing on health and mood than did friendships or relationships with adult children. In those years, loneliness is eased because of supportive sibling relationships.

At a time when you really needed help and support, a sibling may have been the first person to offer help. Two-thirds of people in a large study said a sibling was one of their best friends.

Conversely, siblings at odds, experiencing anger, conflict, and violence, affect development and have negative outcomes as adults, risking depression, poor education, and drug addiction.

Sibling relationships can vary with spacing between siblings and living arrangements, for example, but the outcome is more predictable that the relationship will not be stable when there is favoritism, unchecked sibling conflict, and stress in the family. Parents cannot control all of these factors but they do have a role to play in sibling relationships, stress, and stability of the household. Nurturing children with parenting that fosters sibling connection includes:

Demonstrating healthy relationships and sharing and cooperation with other family members and friends;

Being present in early years of play with siblings and their friends to navigate and narrate feelings and show empathy;

Showing love for each child;

Coaching children on how to be a friend and how to take interest in other people;

Avoiding comparing siblings or creating competition or taking sides;

Responding with sensitivity to children;

Coaching children on how to problem solve and resolve conflict;

Celebrating sibling uniqueness, different opinions, and strengths;

Encouraging siblings to cooperate without threats or punishments;

Spending time with each child on a regular basis;

Seeking out family counseling or family therapy in the case of family conflict; and

Proactively creating closeness with family celebrations, traditions, shared memories, and family reunions.

This intentionality and investment in sibling relationships makes home life easier and parenting more rewarding. Our children learn how to relate to others and develop empathy and compassion together, helping them in their work and relationships, as well as when they are all back together again for holidays.