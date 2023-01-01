It's critical to maintain some 'margin' in our lives

I was at the pediatrician with my oldest son years ago for a well-baby checkup.

We had just moved to the area, and I was trying to unpack, while taking care of a baby and a 4 year old, as well as meet a major deadline for work. With no family nearby, no community, and no support system and my husband starting a new job and out of state to sell our old house, I was feeling pretty overwhelmed.

We left the appointment, my son declared “a fine specimen of health.” I would prod the pediatrician to declare my mother’s often said phrase so I could amuse her nurse sensibility with the report.

A fine specimen, my son didn’t have a prescription, but I left with one. On the torn off Rx pad page was written “Margin.” It was a book recommendation for me, “Margin: Restoring Emotional, Physical, Financial, and Time Reserves to Overloaded Lives,” by Richard Swenson.

I didn’t have any margin, so it would be years before I bought the book. Even though it is a very small book, it was even more years before I read it. I was like so many others, I had too much to read for work and most of my other reading was story books and chapter books.

The irony is in one of my most crushing times of being overwhelmed, I finally read it in one sitting. The revelation of the evolution of time in our society was perspective giving and at the same time, a relief–it wasn’t just me. Lots of people are very overwhelmed for very good reason.

I learned that margin is the “space that once existed between ourselves and our limits.”

There are parts of our lives that we don’t have much control over, but being aware of the big picture of our personal and collective time helps us have some agency. As much as possible, intentionally building our lives with margin benefits our mindset, physical and emotional health, relationships, dealing with the unexpected, being on time, and more.

Living with margin also sets a good example for our children on the basics of being human, about being intentional and mindful and purposeful.

If I could go back to that time when the book was recommended to me and had read it then, I feel like I would have taken it to heart. Wishing I knew then what I know now, I essentially give families I work with their own prescription with “Margin” written on it.

My hope is that new families consider the importance of margin in their lives because not enough margin means more stress, and stress is so detrimental to parenting. Stress can overtake even the best parenting education and knowledge.

Stress takes away our calm, our sensitivity, our creativity, our joy as parents. Stress creates a cycle of negative reaction and regret and limits our capacity for understanding and empathy, critical for guiding and supporting children’s growth.

As the children grow, they will have their own schedules and demands that become part of the family’s activities, so anticipating that extra time and its impact on margin is important too.

With margin and supportive community, a family can have greater ease and healthy relationships, let go of perfection, and help children experience love and nurturing they need to flourish.

With room to replenish our reserves and build resilience for life’s challenges, we also have space to be community and help others find and gain some margin in their lives.