Facing parenting challenges with experience

There are a few things a seasoned parent wishes new parents knew, especially parents in extra challenging situations. Brandy Maltsburger, nurturing parenting educator, is one of those who has a lot to offer struggling parents.

A seasoned parent as well as a seasoned professional in early childhood development, Brandy, a parenting educator for more than 25 years, wishes that more parents understood that “mental health is just as important as physical health.”

“Many parents have challenging situations that require advanced support,” she says. “Ideally, parenting education would start early so that all the benefits of a prevention and building approach would be in place.”

Brandy would like to see parents in parenting classes so they can learn ways to build resilience with their children, and understand more about adverse childhood experiences.

Working with caregivers on a daily basis, her first-hand experience makes her very concerned for children with families impacted by substance abuse. As a result, she sees more and more children being raised by grandparents or other relatives in our community.

In the last six years with her work at Frontier Health’s Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic, she has provided caregiver education and support through programs like “Nurturing Parenting Programs,” “Adverse Childhood Experiences,” “Question, Persuade, Refer,” and “Trauma Informed Care.”

“I am now in the process of becoming a Nurturing Parenting Organizational Trainer. This will allow Frontier Health to have more Nurturing Parenting Facilitators to offer more parenting classes in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. This will also help us to provide in-home parenting services,” she said.

Nurturing Parenting Programs are a family-centered trauma-informed initiative designed to build nurturing parenting skills and to meet the family’s needs based on their parenting strengths and weaknesses.

While she focuses on at-risk children and families in her work at Frontier Health, Brandy’s work benefits all parents.

She is an advocate for suicide prevention, child abuse prevention, and destigmatizing mental health, and has served on the state level of the Tennessee Alliance for Children and Families and the Tennessee Association of Infant Mental Health.

Locally, she is helping to build family resources with her involvement in the Northeast Tennessee’s Health Council, Ballad Health’s Safe Kids, Bristol’s Promise Parenting Network, and STRONG ACC.

It is a treasure to have parenting educators like Brandy in our community. In her field of work, Brandy is well recognized. She was awarded a Program of Excellence Award by the Tennessee Association of Mental Health Organization. The Business Journal recognized her as a Health Care Hero Award for implementing an innovative program by integrating health care and mental health care for prenatal and post-partum women participating in a Buprenorphine Clinic.

Parenting help, tips, and education–good and not so good–are easily found online and in books, but spending time with an experienced parenting educator like Brandy and those she mentors, creates positive childhood experiences and changes lives and generations. Fortunately, we can face parenting challenges with experience, and we don’t have to rely on just our own.