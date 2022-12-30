Early arrival leads to couple birthing baby in their living room

Years of watching episodes of The Andy Griffith Show paid off for David Spears Friday morning as he helped his wife Tausha deliver their daughter Anna Irene into the world in the living room of their Bristol, Virginia home.

Spears rushed home from his job eight minutes away at Goodwill off Exit 7 as his wife explained she was having the couple’s third child. As he made the drive home, Spears thought he would be rushing his wife to the hospital to have the baby.

But little Anna was way ahead of him — and her Jan. 5 due date.

David said his wife Tausha was having some contractions before he left for work Friday morning, but it didn’t seem to be serious. Fifteen minutes after he arrived at work, Spears was heading back home.

“At 10:15 she called and said the contractions are getting worse,” Spears said explaining his wife believed it was time to head to the hospital. On the way home, Tausha Spears’ water broke and she told David the baby was coming quickly.

“I just heard her making all kind of noises,” David Spears said of talking with his wife while he was making his way back to their home. “She said, ‘I’m not going to make it.’”

David Spears hung up with his wife, called 911 and went in the house.

“The first thing that popped into my head was an episode of ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ where he had to deliver a baby at these people’s house,” Spears said. “So, I thought well, you know you’ve seen this on Andy Griffith, so just stay calm and you can do this. This is something people have done before.”

Shortly after entering the house, Anna Irene made an unexpected but welcome appearance right there in the family’s living room.

“I wasn’t in the house a minute, and that baby just came right out, right there on the living room floor,” David Spears recounted Friday evening. “When the baby did come out, she just fell right into my arms.”

He began patting the newborn on the back to get her to begin breathing and after a few seconds the couple heard Anna’s first cry and knew everything was going to be OK.

“That’s when I breathed a sigh of relief,” David Spears said. “I knew everything was fine then, but before that I was really scared.

“This is our third child, so I had seen babies being delivered before, but as far as doing it myself I’m pretty much as amateur as you can get at that.”

Five minutes later and with the 911 operator on the phone unsuccessfully attempting to instruct Spears how to clamp the umbilical cord, the first responders arrived and took over the situation.

Tausha and Anna Spears were taken to the hospital where they were checked out. Anna Irene Spears is a healthy 7-pound, 2-ounce, 20-inch-long baby girl.

“The hospital said she is a very healthy baby and everything seems to be fine, and my wife’s fine,” David Spears said. “It was just kind of a crazy morning.”

Having a baby naturally is common for Tausha Spears. David Spears gushed about the toughness of the 4-foot-10, 90-pound mother of now three children who birthed all three children naturally — the first two in the hospital.

“The first responder, Matt, he works for the fire department and he said, ‘You’ve got an incredibly strong wife. She needs to be teaching classes on this stuff because she is a professional.’”

Anna joins a family that includes 9-year-old Brooklyn and 6-year-old Eli.

“I can’t wait until she gets old enough to where I can tell her about it,” David Spears said of Anna’s surprise arrival. “She can go around telling everybody, ‘My dad birthed me at my house.’”