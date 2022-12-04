Board games are an important part of family bonding

Years ago, I attended a presentation where we were challenged to guess a common experience among people who were incarcerated. Many immediately supposed that the experience was physical punishment.

To our surprise, the common experience the presenter wanted to share was they had not played board games in their childhood.

While I am unable to verify the board game connection, it’s not hard to imagine that there were traumatic circumstances that may surround not spending time together, board games being a part of that.

The message related to board games, though, was that there are many life lessons that games offer that help us grow and thrive.

Sitting down and playing the games together with my family was such a joy growing up. There might have been a few things that we didn’t share in common like music preferences or television show favorites, but if it was time for a game, we were ready.

Especially around the holidays in anticipation of a board game, we cleaned up the meal together and made way for the games. It seems like dessert happened about that time too.

My grandmother loved to play Aggravation which is a little like Parcheesi or the game of Sorry! We all liked to play Gin Rummy and Euchre.

Growing up with my siblings, a new board game was often part of what was under the tree Christmas morning. We learned to play Mastermind, Clue, and Monopoly. We’d go to friends’ houses and get introduced to new games like Pay Day and Which Witch.

When we play board games we learn how to be with each other. We learn how to be gracious winners and good sports, and to manage defeat. We learn how to take it easy with those who need extra help; even create a special rule that they go first.

With board games, we play with generations across the table from each other and we learn from those older, and younger, than us.

We learn rules, how to take turns, how to resolve conflict, and how to finish together.

We learn to craft strategy, test our ideas in a safe environment, and to be creative.

Board games can reveal different gifts we each have, especially those patient enough to read the rules and teach the others.

We laugh and we have fun together. We make memories that we will bring up again and again, especially when we find that old scorecard in the Scrabble box.

We sustain traditions and we create new ones at the same time, in one of the most inexpensive ways to spend time together.

We play games that help us learn more about each other outside the stress of daily living. We put down the phones and the deadlines and we enjoy time together.

Here are a few tips for enjoying games:

Set aside enough time so you are not rushed, or if there is little time, remember there are shorter games available;

Help everyone feel included;

Mix up the type of games, vary the games you play to represent the different interests and skill sets of the family. This is easily done by letting different people pick a game;

Include games that are more for laughs or for cooperation, like Apples to Apples, and don’t only play games of competition;

As the parent, guide the tone of the play. Model winning and losing with grace;

Notice decision-making skills and thoughtfulness of the players;

Sometimes agree on your own rules for the game, and create your own games too; and

Include snacks

Playing board games with our children enhances our parenting by creating positive childhood experiences.

My siblings, parents, grandmother, and I often played Scrabble so we love to save it for when extended family gets together. At my house, you’ll find it’s a game like Catan or Ticket to Ride that rules.

In the Game of Life, it’s your turn.