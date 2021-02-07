Outdoor supply shop in Damascus sees rebound after months of lost profits

DAMASCUS, Va. — A Damascus business owner is starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel after enduring months of lost profits due to COVID-19.
Mike Price never anticipated what the world would look like after he purchased the 30-year-old Mount Rogers Outfitters two years ago.
“Being a new business owner was totally different than what I envisioned,” said Price, who is best known by the locals as “Lumpy.”
After the pandemic hit the small town of Damascus, Price said his profits shrunk by 70% compared to 2019, even though he has remained open as an essential business throughout the virus outbreak.
“Early in the pandemic, there still were hikers out on the Appalachian Trail who needed food and fuel,” said Price. “Some of them hadn’t been able to get a can of fuel to cook with for 470 miles, which is the equivalent of 30 days of hiking from Georgia to Damascus.”
Hikers sent him postcards thanking him for his continued service during a time when many businesses were closing.
“I was grateful for everyone who walked through the threshold of the door,” he said.
“It feels good to be back in business after that slump.”
Price believes the new location for the outdoor equipment store will give him an edge with customers needing biking and hiking supplies.
He recently moved his business 2½ blocks from the former location to 335 E. Laurel Ave. on the corner near Cowboys Market.
“It’s a new location and a fresh start for the next 30 years of business,” he said.
If you’re looking for outdoor hiking gear and supplies, Price probably has it.
His inventory includes backpacks, tents, hammocks, sleeping bags, hiking poles, outdoor clothing, freeze-dried food and cooking fuel for outdoor stoves.
“And all the little things people may have forgotten to bring like gloves, hats and socks.”
Price also operates a shuttle service for hikers on the AT, traveling as far south as Hot Springs, North Carolina, and as far north as Pearisburg, Virginia.
He worked at the store for four years before former owner Jeff Patrick decided to sell the business started by his father, Dave Patrick, in 1991.
“I wanted to keep the business going for the hikers on the Appalachian Trail,” said Price.
“And it’s really neat that I get to meet people from all over the place— all seven continents.”
The new owner said he’s been able to stay alive because of local support.
“I am so excited for Lumpy and this new chapter for Mount Rogers Outfitters,” said Katie Lamb, mayor of Damascus.
“It’s truly a blessing for Damascus that we have not lost a vital landmark. Mount Rogers Outfitters is crucial to The Friendliest Town on the Trail.”
Meet ‘Lumpy’
Around town, Price knows just about everyone who walks into the store. And they feel comfortable calling him by his nickname, he said.
He was labeled with the name “Lumpy” after the fictional character Clarence Rutherford, who played on the television series “Leave It to Beaver” from the late 1950s to early 1960s.
“He was short, round and bald-headed, and when I was a kid, I looked just like him,” said Price.
“I’ve had that nickname so long that my mother still calls me by that. And among other names, too,” he said, laughing with the same dry humor he often exhibits with friends.
Outdoor recreation has always been important to Price, who at age 3 took some of his first steps on the Appalachian Trail.
“I like to hike, fish, hunt, bicycle and all that fun stuff you can do on the weekends around here.”
He gives back to the community by volunteering for trail maintenance when he has time. He has helped maintain the AT along the Tennessee and Virginia sections for many years, working with Bob Peoples and Jim Chambers, both respected members of the AT community.
He has hiked the entire Appalachian Trail twice. The first trip in 2007 took him nearly eight months to complete, and the second trip in 2009 was done in just shy of six months.
The 43-year-old said he’d love to go again if he wasn’t the main store keeper.
“I’ll have to live it vicariously through the hikers that I serve now.”
His experiences on the trail give him a leg up when it comes to offering the best supplies for his customers.
“I want to make their experiences as beneficial as possible because it’s their journey on the trail — not mine.”
The former city boy feels right at home in the mountains of Southwest Virginia.
Growing in Richmond, Virginia, Price was enamored with Damascus while passing through town on a hiking trip in the 1990s.
“It’s always been a good place to get a good hamburger and French fries,” he said, laughing.
He moved to Damascus in 2016.
“And here I am now — the owner of such a fine store,” he said.
It makes him feel good to tell people he owns the business.
“Every day is different and exciting,” said Price. “I never know who is going to walk through the door. They might want a pair of shoes or a map.
“I just take every day as it comes and enjoy it while it’s here.”
Mount Rogers Outfitters is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Contact Price at 276-475-5416.
