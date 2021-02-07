Outdoor supply shop in Damascus sees rebound after months of lost profits

“It’s truly a blessing for Damascus that we have not lost a vital landmark. Mount Rogers Outfitters is crucial to The Friendliest Town on the Trail.”

Meet ‘Lumpy’

Around town, Price knows just about everyone who walks into the store. And they feel comfortable calling him by his nickname, he said.

He was labeled with the name “Lumpy” after the fictional character Clarence Rutherford, who played on the television series “Leave It to Beaver” from the late 1950s to early 1960s.

“He was short, round and bald-headed, and when I was a kid, I looked just like him,” said Price.

“I’ve had that nickname so long that my mother still calls me by that. And among other names, too,” he said, laughing with the same dry humor he often exhibits with friends.

Outdoor recreation has always been important to Price, who at age 3 took some of his first steps on the Appalachian Trail.

“I like to hike, fish, hunt, bicycle and all that fun stuff you can do on the weekends around here.”