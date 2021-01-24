Outdoor dining enhancement mini grant program announced for Kingsport restaurants

The Kingsport Chamber and Downtown Kingsport Association (DKA) announced Friday a new mini grant program aimed at supporting Kingsport restaurants and food/beverage businesses impacted by COVID-19.

Funded by the Kingsport Economic Development Board (KEDB) and administered by the Kingsport Chamber, the Kingsport Outdoor Dining Enhancement Mini Grant Fund will assist with expenses to restaurants looking to enhance or expand their outdoor dining options or establish an outdoor dining area.

A total of $45,000 is available in the program. Up to approximately $5,000 in grant funds could be available for a restaurant to assist in supporting its outdoor dining options.

An independent panel consisting of three local business leaders will review the applications and award the grant monies.

Dennis Phillips — former Kingsport mayor, small business owner and Kingsport Chamber lifetime member — and Kingsport Chamber President and CEO Miles Burdine are assisting the panel with the process, as both know the challenges and struggles being faced by restaurants.