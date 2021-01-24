On the Record: Why did Bob Seger switch between the Silver Bullet Band and the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section?

A: Stéphane Grappelli was born in Paris in January 1908. He became famous in Europe when he formed the Hot Club of France with guitarist Django Reinhardt in 1933 and played with the group until the start of World War II in 1939. The group was the very first jazz band to use only string instruments. During the next few decades, Grappelli recorded with jazz legends like Oscar Peterson, Duke Ellington and McCoy Tyner. He also ventured into the world of pop music when he co-wrote and played on Paul Simon’s “Hobo’s Blues” in 1972. In 1975, Grappelli was recording an album with violinist Yehudi Menuhin in London. Upstairs in the same studio, Pink Floyd were recording “Wish You Were Here.” After some discussions between the two camps, Grappelli agreed to go upstairs and record a solo for the song. Whether or not it made it on the final version of the song depends on who you ask. Roger Waters, Pink Floyd’s singer/bassist, has stated that Grappelli’s solo is at the very end of the song during the segment that sounds like the wind blowing. Waters also stated that the solo is buried so deep in the mix that it can barely be heard. Guitarist David Gilmour has stated that the solo was not included on the final mix of the song. Either way, his performance was not listed in the album credits. Grappelli continued to perform well into his 80s before his death in December 1997 at age 89.