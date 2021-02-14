On the Record: Where can I find the live concert version of 'Wild Horses' with Mick Jagger and Dave Matthews?

Q: I am hoping you can help me. Back in the early ’80s, my local college radio station aired a weekend new wave show that was the only place on the radio where you could hear bands like U2, the B-52’s, the Ramones and Peter Gabriel. They also played a song by a group of Black musicians that started off with a B-52’s-ish organ and the lead singer asking if he could shine my shoes. Can you tell me the name of the song and the group that sang it?
A: The song is “Did You See Me?” and was written and performed by the BusBoys. It appears on their debut album, “Minimum Wage Rock & Roll,” which was released in 1980. Essentially a Los Angeles boogie-woogie bar band, the BusBoys were composed of brothers Brian O’Neal (keyboards, vocals) and Kevin O’Neal (bass, vocals), Gus Louderman (vocals), Mike Jones (keyboards, vocals), Victor Johnson (guitar) and Steve Felix (drums). From their start, the BusBoys recognized that few African American bands were playing rock ’n’ roll music by the late ’70s despite having invented the genre. They set out to right that wrong — and have fun breaking racial stereotypes at the same time with songs like “There Goes the Neighborhood,” “KKK” and “Did You See Me?” They achieved mainstream attention in the early ’80s when two of their songs, “The Boys Are Back in Town” and “Cleanin’ Up the Town,” were featured on the soundtracks of the hit movies “48 Hrs.” and “Ghostbusters,” respectively. Their most recent single, “Civil Rights,” was released, appropriately, on July 4, 2020, and a new full-length album is promised sometime later this year.
Q: I was going through some old digital music files that I have stored on my computer and came across a live version of “Wild Horses” that featured a really nice duet between Mick Jagger and Dave Matthews. Is this concert available commercially?
A: Yes! On Dec. 12, 1997, the Stones performed live at what was then called the TWA Dome (now the Edward Jones Dome) in St. Louis, Missouri. Dave Matthews joined Mick and the boys onstage to sing “Wild Horses.” The concert was originally broadcast as a pay-per-view concert but was later released officially as the “Bridges to Babylon Tour ‘97-’98” live DVD. In addition to Dave Matthews, the other musician specially featured was Joshua Redman, who performed the saxophone solo on “Waiting on a Friend.”
Q: Years ago, when Joe Jackson’s “Breaking Us in Two” was a hit, I remember thinking that the opening line sounded just like another song. Can you help me think of that other song?
A: Ever since it was released on Joe Jackson’s 1982 album “Night & Day,” listeners have thought the opening line of “Breaking Us in Two” sounded just like the opening line of Badfinger’s 1972 hit “Day After Day.” Both have the same meter and rhyming structure. “Day After Day,” which reached No. 4 in 1972, was Badfinger’s biggest U.S. hit. Jackson’s “Breaking Us in Two” reached No. 18 in 1983.
