Novel Thought - The meditations of Marcus Aurelius

Marcus Aurelius was the Roman Emperor from March 7, 161, until his death on March 17, 180. He lived and died over 2,000 years ago, but his legacy lives on in “Mediations,” a series of twelve notebooks in which he recorded his thoughts as he practiced the art of constant self-examination. He may have been the master of a vast empire during his lifetime, but he’s remembered and revered as an amateur philosopher whose literary musings are as relevant today as they were two millennia ago.

I’ve long admired the classics of literature because of the universal truths, lessons, and themes that withstand the test of time, and that’s why they should be read and taught on a regular basis. The four central themes to his notebooks are death, how we should manage our anger, the way we treat others, and how fame is an utterly meaningless thing. Think about those four concepts and about how much of our everyday lives are spent fixating and worrying about them to the extent that we have an epidemic of anxiety and mental illness on our hands right now.

Even though he was the head of an empire whose language was Latin, Marcus Aurelius composed his notebooks in Greek, and since I don’t read that language, I must rely on one of the many translations that exist. I own a copy that is translated and heavily annotated by Robin Waterfield, but there is a wonderful (and free) translation on Project Gutenberg (gutenberg.org) that is available for anyone who wants to read it.

I enjoyed the notes that Waterfield included in the copy I own. Many of them only serve to further explain or illustrate the text, but he also added some pop-cultural references. One was to a favorite movie of mine, “Dead Poets Society,” and how the teacher, played by Robin Williams, illustrates to the boys that everything in life is transient – we all (no matter how great we are in life) become “food for worms.”

Another note points to a rap song by Akira the Don. I looked him up and listened to the song that’s referenced in my book, but if you have the time and the inclination, there is also one by Akira the Don that is over forty minutes long and includes the entire first volume. Why would a modern-day British musician use words written over 2,000 years ago in not one, but many, songs? Because they are words of deep truth and wisdom that we need more of today.

That’s why the classics matter. So, we can see that the things we fret about aren’t anything new, and that if we stop and think for a minute, we might just see that it’s all going to be okay because nothing lasts forever, including ourselves, and that in the grand scheme of the entire universe, we (and or so-called problems) are insignificant.

I like this quote from Notebook 4.3: “There’s no retreat more peaceful and untroubled than a man’s own mind, and this is especially true of a man who has inner resources which are such that he has only to dip into them to be entirely untroubled.” This is from Waterfield’s translation; the one on Project Gutenberg reads quite differently because that’s how translation works, but the essence is the same.

Throughout his notebooks and reflections, Aurelius often compares life and reality to a river that is constantly changing, flowing, reviving itself, growing, and forever moving forward and never backwards. Here’s my pop-culture reference – be like that vessel in Garth Brooks famous song, “The River.”

Contact Marshall at tamreader@gmail.com.

Next month’s reading selection is “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie” by Muriel Spark.