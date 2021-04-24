NOPHLIN: This world is not my home

Just think of a place greater than you could ever imagine. All the good things in life you enjoy, many that give you peace of mind. But to go even further, think of a place where you will be in the presence of the Almighty Creator. My Lord! When I imagine that place that is waiting for you, and for me, my soul shouts thank God for saving me!”
The Bible says do not love the things of this world and be not conformed to it. I believe this verse is stating for us not to love this world as it is. “Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal.” (Matthew 6:19) The sin of turning away from God; the sin that allows “everything goes” while changing the truth to fit all of our lifestyles. Where sin is allowed and God’s people are to keep silent. God has made His own way of living for His glory and anything does not go my friends. AMEN? We should live for Christ and to His glory, not to man’s, we should stop trying to fit into this world system, while keeping quiet, murmuring among our Christian selves.
When Jesus prayed to the Father, He said, “I have given them your word and the world has hated them, for they are not of this world any more than I am of this world. My prayer is not that you take them out of the world but that you protect them from the evil ones, they are not of this world. (Read John 17:14-16)
Our God loved us so much that He came down to this earth as a baby to take away the sins of this world and out of our lives for those who choose to only believe and obey. He made a way for us to have a home and a life filled with joy, love, peace unimaginable, this is what our God did for us.
This world is not going to agree with the word of the Lord when you share with them, but you must keep telling the world about a Savior who has set them free from sin by the Grace of God. It is not a popular conversation, but one that must be heard. 1 John 4:5 “They are from the world and therefore speak from the viewpoint of the world, and the world listens to them.”
So let’s not get comfortable, there is another place not made in man’s hands. A place where every day will be Sunday and the Sabbath will have no end. I pray that as you read this you will think of all that is happening in the world and know, time is winding up.
Dr. Jacqueline L. Nophlin is pastor of Household Of Faith Community Church, 412 Oakview Ave. Bristol, Va. 24201 and can be reached at rev_nophlin@yahoo.com.