NOPHLIN: This world is not my home

Hebrews 13:14-16 "For this world is not our home.” — Hebrews 13:14-16

Just think of a place greater than you could ever imagine. All the good things in life you enjoy, many that give you peace of mind. But to go even further, think of a place where you will be in the presence of the Almighty Creator. My Lord! When I imagine that place that is waiting for you, and for me, my soul shouts thank God for saving me!”

The Bible says do not love the things of this world and be not conformed to it. I believe this verse is stating for us not to love this world as it is. “Do not lay up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moth and rust destroy and where thieves break in and steal.” (Matthew 6:19) The sin of turning away from God; the sin that allows “everything goes” while changing the truth to fit all of our lifestyles. Where sin is allowed and God’s people are to keep silent. God has made His own way of living for His glory and anything does not go my friends. AMEN? We should live for Christ and to His glory, not to man’s, we should stop trying to fit into this world system, while keeping quiet, murmuring among our Christian selves.