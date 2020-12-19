NOPHLIN: Talk about Jesus, in the middle of this mess!

Some Christians frown on Christmas for various reasons, and some even oppose it altogether, but I say as bad as things are, we who are Christians ought to enjoy this season of the year. It would be a double shame if we allowed the world to take this holiday (a word that really means “Holy Day”) away from us.
In times like these, our words toward each other are full of angry, so much so that many cannot see clearly. No man has done what God has done for us. What happened to our conversation about how good God has been to us? How He has brought us a mighty long way? Where is the love and passion to share Christ with every living soul? Where are the testimonies? As a Christian, what can we do during this season to share joy, peace, and love to a dying world?
God chose to share the gospel with Shepherds firsts while they kept watching in the fields, watching their sheep. They were not a popular group of people. That is why I preach if God can use Shepherds, He can use anybody. Listen, when the Shepherds heard the message of Christ, they immediately believed it and responded by coming to Him. But then, they could not keep it to themselves!
“And all who heard it were amazed at what the shepherds said to them.” (Luke 2:18)
I wonder if we would have been as obedient. Would we have believed? Would we have gone to Bethlehem in the middle of the night? Would we have been as quick to tell the story? Do you remember when God revealed Himself to you? Oh, happy day! The day He touched me and made me whole. The day I surrendered all to Him and Him alone. Do you remember that day? The day Jesus came into your life and made you white as snow?
You need no authority, no permission, and no special training to witness for Christ. Simply tell what you know to be true. Talk about Jesus. Tell who he is and what he has done for you. Share your story and then invite others to come to Christ just as you did. The good news is for sharing. That is what the shepherds did. That is what all of us are called to do.
I continue to pray for our schools, Father, remember our children and the mental health issues. I pray for the home and communities. Bless the mothers who are doing the best that can put food on the table and the fathers who are working to keep a roof over their family’s heads. I pray for the leaders, pastors, teachers, and all front-line workers, to be safe. In Jesus name, Amen
Dr. Jacqueline L. Nophlin, pastor, Household Of Faith Community Church, 412 Oakview Ave. Bristol, Va. 24201 can be reached at rev_nophlin@yahoo.com.
