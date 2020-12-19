NOPHLIN: Talk about Jesus, in the middle of this mess!

Some Christians frown on Christmas for various reasons, and some even oppose it altogether, but I say as bad as things are, we who are Christians ought to enjoy this season of the year. It would be a double shame if we allowed the world to take this holiday (a word that really means “Holy Day”) away from us.

In times like these, our words toward each other are full of angry, so much so that many cannot see clearly. No man has done what God has done for us. What happened to our conversation about how good God has been to us? How He has brought us a mighty long way? Where is the love and passion to share Christ with every living soul? Where are the testimonies? As a Christian, what can we do during this season to share joy, peace, and love to a dying world?

God chose to share the gospel with Shepherds firsts while they kept watching in the fields, watching their sheep. They were not a popular group of people. That is why I preach if God can use Shepherds, He can use anybody. Listen, when the Shepherds heard the message of Christ, they immediately believed it and responded by coming to Him. But then, they could not keep it to themselves!

“And all who heard it were amazed at what the shepherds said to them.” (Luke 2:18)