NOPHLIN: Learning to do His will

There is evil that we fight in our spiritual warfare. Jesus told us to pray for God’s will to be done on earth as it is in heaven. He told us that the gates of hell will not prevail against the work that God has purposed for us to accomplish, as His will is being worked out in our lives. “And I say also unto thee, that thou art Peter, and upon this rock I will build my church; and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it.” (Matthew 16:18 KJV)

“My food is to do the will of him who sent me and to accomplish his work.” (John 4:34) Just like eating food, carrying out God’s plan was a life-sustaining activity for Jesus. He felt, like hunger, a continual inner need to do God’s will and, like food, an ongoing satisfaction in accomplishing the work God gave Him to do. King David also felt a satisfaction when he followed God’s will instead of his own. He wrote in Psalm 40:8, “I delight to do your will, O my God.” Setting aside our own plans and choosing to follow God’s plans instead can be a satisfying experience.

“May God himself, the God of peace, sanctify you through and through. May your whole spirit, soul and body be kept blameless at the coming of our LORD Jesus Christ. The one who calls you is faithful, and he will do it.” (2 Thessalonians 5:23-24). OH YES, HE WILL!

Continue in prayer for our children in person or home virtual learning. For the parents who lost their jobs, for our city leaders, especially our school board members. Pray for me as I pray for you. Love you all!

Dr. Jacqueline L. Nophlin is pastor of Household Of Faith Community Church, 412 Oakview Avenue, Bristol, Va. 24201 and can be reached at rev_nophlin@yahoo.com.