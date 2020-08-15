NOPHLIN: Great is thy faithfulness

Our God has been faithful, and great is thy faithfulness to us all. God has saved and delivered us. God has redeemed us. God has given us another day to praise Him and lift that banner of salvation. He knows trials that tried to consume you; pain, depression, all the negativity happening surrounding you, in our homes, schools, and communities. You are still here fighting, pressing and standing for the good and right before the Lord. He keeps on keeping you. Nothing has consumed you. Your blessings outweigh your pain. Your mountains outweigh your valleys. Your good days outweigh your bad days, and for this, we are grateful!
No doubt, these are days where we can delight in the Lord, for He is the only one who can help us. Scientific knowledge is what God gave to man as a tool to use on this earth. This tool is real, and, in many cases, it works. But the fact is, nobody knows but God what tomorrow holds, He holds the future in the palms of His hands. We should consult Father for His directions; trusting and leaning on Him; the One who never fails. The entire world has been brought to its knees, praying to God for health, safety, family, guidance and much more. We as people will either trust God or man. I choose God!
These are evil times where man will fight against anyone that upholds the word of God. We are in a time where false witnesses will revolt against you, but you humble yourself down; hold your peace and watch God move on your behalf. If you believe the Bible in Romans 12:19, “Beloved, never avenge yourselves, but leave it to the wrath of God,” for it is written, “Vengeance is mine, I will repay, says the Lord.” You have been bought with a price — bloodshed, cross-bearing price — that no man can take from you. Do not allow yourself to be consumed by the evils of this world; give all your concerns to the Lord in prayer.
If we would confess our sins, I personally can say that one of the hardest tests I would fail is to not strike back when I am offended. I suppose that comes from allowing myself to be abused for many years, and I remained silent. Through time, I have learned to celebrate when I fall into divers temptations. When I can keep quiet, be still, and watch God move on my behalf, I know that He will. You should know that God sees and hears; He will take care of you. Take His hand today and let His Holy Spirit guide you to your peace that will give you understanding. Great is thy faithfulness.
My prayers are with our teachers, kids and parents throughout our communities and around the world, and with those who have the hard decision of reopening schools.
Dr. Jacqueline L. Nophlin, pastor at Household of Faith Community Church, 412 Oakview Ave., Bristol, Va., can be reached at rev_nophlin@yahoo.com.
