NOPHLIN: ‘For I am the Lord, I change not …’

I am thankful though that in our world of constant change there are some things that never change. Malachi 3:6. “For I am the LORD, I change not; therefore, ye sons of Jacob are not consumed.” God was referring to His own qualities of patience, long-suffering, and mercy when He said, “I am the Lord, I change not…”
The word LORD in our text is the Hebrew word Jehovah, which Jehovah means that He is the eternal, self-existent, self-sufficient God who created and sustains it all. He never had a beginning and will never have an ending. God has always been, always is and will always be. If you understand all that then you can explain it to me sometime! God is more awesome than I will ever understand and infinitely more complex than I can ever hope to explore. He transcends all time, all space, all knowledge, and every other dimension you can come up with.
There are many things that are changing rapidly all around us. We are living in a constantly changing world, and as the years go by the rate at which the changes occur are increasing more and more. Practically every phase of life changes. Travel has changed from horse and buggy in our grandparents’ or great-grandparents’ time to auto and air today. We hardly even take notice when a space shuttle sends someone to space any more. Political methods have changed from absolute monarchs to democracies. The entire medical field has changed, things that were once impossible are now routine, and what used to take weeks or months to heal is now outpatient. Times have changed!
Listen, God is unchanging, He is unchanging in His being, in His perfections, and in His purposes. God is the great “I AM.” He is eternally perfect in every way, and His purposes will stand forever. What is the great purpose of God? I have always said that God’s greatest purpose is to seek and to save those who are lost, certainly our redemption is a part of that great pursuit, but it is only one part and not the whole. God has never changed, and He is not going to change! (Kevin Higgins)
We have sung about change is going to come and it did, but know this, our God will never change on His love for man and His creations. So much has happened, and I am sure much more is to come. But the word of the Lord will stand when the whole world is on fire.
Praying for our communities, schools, and city leaders that we do not turn from the true word of God. Send in prayer request.
Jacqueline L. Nophlin, pastor of Household Of Faith Community Church, 412 Oakview Ave, Bristol, Virginia, can be reached at rev_nophlin@yahoo.com; send in prayer request.
