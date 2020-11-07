NOPHLIN: ‘For I am the Lord, I change not …’

I am thankful though that in our world of constant change there are some things that never change. Malachi 3:6. “For I am the LORD, I change not; therefore, ye sons of Jacob are not consumed.” God was referring to His own qualities of patience, long-suffering, and mercy when He said, “I am the Lord, I change not…”

The word LORD in our text is the Hebrew word Jehovah, which Jehovah means that He is the eternal, self-existent, self-sufficient God who created and sustains it all. He never had a beginning and will never have an ending. God has always been, always is and will always be. If you understand all that then you can explain it to me sometime! God is more awesome than I will ever understand and infinitely more complex than I can ever hope to explore. He transcends all time, all space, all knowledge, and every other dimension you can come up with.