NOPHLIN: Developing a sound mind

If you have not prayed the sinner’s prayer then do so now. It is just you talking to God, recognizing that you are lost and need a savior. That Savior is Jesus, He is the only way to God, the only way to heaven, and the only way your sins can be forgiven. The sinner’s prayer is expressing with your mouth what you feel in your heart. The desire to be forgiven, to change your life, and to open your heart to Jesus. It is also called the prayer of salvation. “If you declare with your mouth, “Jesus is Lord,” and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. For it is with your heart that you believe and is justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved.” (Romans 10:9-10)
How you may ask, where do I go from here? Hopefully, you will have the desire to grow with passion and have a mission to help others reach their destiny. The Holy Spirit will guide you to the truth of what is next, but He will not force you to obey. Your destiny is in your control, some grow and some stay as babes or as a little child. If you choose to grow, then you will no longer be tossed back and forth by the waves, and blown here and there by every wind of teaching and by the craftiness of men in their deceitful scheming. Instead, speaking the truth in love, we will in all things grow up into him who is the Head, that is Christ.
Let’s take a look at spiritual growth as we do in life:
1. Infant stage. Growth is optional in spiritual matters. Sometimes we stay on milk a little too long.
2. Childhood. When we are learning the basics we start to feed ourselves, clean our own messes.
3. Teen years. When we gradually become responsible for what we do. Find a purpose and earn authority
4. Adulthood. We take on responsibility for others-plant seeds and reproduce goodness.
In this stage, we cannot expect to be treated like we’re in the younger stages of growth.
Why do Christians stop growing: Why would anyone want to stay an infant? Perhaps it is easy to remain on milk where there is no pressure, nor are there expectations placed on you, as a child, and to remain in this state of mind is to fall short of your destiny. I am talking about stirring the gift within you up and moving on to leadership or maturity means becoming passionate! Jesus was a man of passion and so must we be. Jesus was a man on fire. He was distressed over ringing the shake-up He was about to accomplish. “For this reason, I remind you to fan into flame the gift of God, which is in you through the laying on of my hands. For God did not give us a spirit of timidity, but a spirit of power, of love, and of self-discipline.” (2 Timothy 1: 6-7 AMP)
We must have a sound mind.
The concept of a “sound mind” has more to do with our attitude than we may realize. If our mind is sound, it is not cluttered up with the cares of this world. Its processes start with God and end with God. It recognizes the power of God and His love for us. However, having and maintaining a sound mind requires constant work, a positive approach, and an acceptance of both the good and the bad. It needs continual stirring, like a simmering pot on the stove. We have to guard it and exercise it at all times.
A sound mind recognizes that we are special to God, not from our own strength but because of the gift of His Holy Spirit. Even though we may be only one person and insignificant, we must have the kind of mind that takes charge of itself and moves forward, not in retreat as many of God’s people are doing today.
Pray for families, community, and schools. Pray for each other in Jesus’ Name.
Dr. Jacqueline L. Nophlin is pastor of Household Of Faith Community Church, 440 Oakview Ave., Bristol, Va., and can be reached at rev_nophlin@yahoo.com.