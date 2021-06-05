NOPHLIN: Developing a sound mind

If you have not prayed the sinner’s prayer then do so now. It is just you talking to God, recognizing that you are lost and need a savior. That Savior is Jesus, He is the only way to God, the only way to heaven, and the only way your sins can be forgiven. The sinner’s prayer is expressing with your mouth what you feel in your heart. The desire to be forgiven, to change your life, and to open your heart to Jesus. It is also called the prayer of salvation. “If you declare with your mouth, “Jesus is Lord,” and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. For it is with your heart that you believe and is justified, and it is with your mouth that you profess your faith and are saved.” (Romans 10:9-10)