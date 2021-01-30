NOPHLIN: Departing from the faith and the truth

I Timothy 4:1 Now the Spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils. — I Timothy 4:1

The Bible mentions “latter days” multiple times, referring to the last days before time runs out when mankind is approaching the final judgment of God. The Bible says that in the last days, some will depart from the faith. They will be swayed by ideas and world philosophies that are contrary to the Bible and the idea and concept that is God.

“These “doctrines of devils” speak of lies and hypocrisy. How can hypocrisy exist? If you do something wrong long enough like a habitual thief, it does not bother you anymore. If you dive into the depths of depravity, it does not bother your conscious anymore. Are we making demands on other people and treating them less than we treat ourselves? Look at the bigger picture, what is your attitude toward God? What is your heart’s attitude? Scripture teaches that godly people will be rejected by society.” (Michael Mcclure, 2019)