NOPHLIN: Departing from the faith and the truth

The Bible mentions “latter days” multiple times, referring to the last days before time runs out when mankind is approaching the final judgment of God. The Bible says that in the last days, some will depart from the faith. They will be swayed by ideas and world philosophies that are contrary to the Bible and the idea and concept that is God.
“These “doctrines of devils” speak of lies and hypocrisy. How can hypocrisy exist? If you do something wrong long enough like a habitual thief, it does not bother you anymore. If you dive into the depths of depravity, it does not bother your conscious anymore. Are we making demands on other people and treating them less than we treat ourselves? Look at the bigger picture, what is your attitude toward God? What is your heart’s attitude? Scripture teaches that godly people will be rejected by society.” (Michael Mcclure, 2019)
I believe it would be safe to say that if you do believe in God, that determines how you look at everything else. Your theology or lack thereof determines your world view and purpose in life and everything in your life — it all relates back to how you view God. Be encouraged to seek God and to see life His way.
We are to read the scriptures which teach us how to live so that we can be perfect in God’s eyes. We have all the tools and information we need from the Bible.
In times like these, we need a savior, we need the Bible. There is only one hope for our lives, our futures, and that is Christ Jesus. What does he want from us? To believe in Him. He will forgive you, transform your life, and He will guide you to the end of time and beyond.
Pray with me for our city leaders, community, schools, and families that may be suffering during this pandemic. For those who have this virus and are sick in the hospital.
Let us pray that Father continues to open the lost jobs and restore them. Pray that He supplies the storehouse of our hearts and learn to live and love one another, in Jesus Name, Amen.
The Rev. Dr. Jacqueline L. Nophlin, the pastor, can be reached at 412 Oakview Ave., Bristol, Virginia 24201 and by email at rev_nophlin@yahoo.com.