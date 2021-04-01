 Skip to main content
New Yorker-turned-Abingdonian Phil Faconti and Jamen Denton partner for a performance streamed live Tuesday on Border Bash’s Facebook page
Phil Faconti

Phil Faconti (pictured) teams with Jamen Denton for a forthcoming streamed live performance to be presented by Believe in Bristol.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO | PHIL FACONTI

A year ago, New Yorker Phil Faconti sat inside his apartment in Brooklyn, hunkered down during the initial onslaught of COVID-19.

Little did he know that he would move south to live in Abingdon.

“We’re getting real good work done here,” said Faconti. “I just might stay.”

Faconti and Jamen Denton partner for a performance streamed live on Tuesday, April 6. Presented by Believe in Bristol, the feed can be found on Border Bash’s Facebook page.

“We had a rehearsal last night,” Faconti said moments after a recording session with world-renowned cellist Dave Eggar. “We’ve never done a show together. We’re trying to keep it guitar-heavy, sort of Black Keys-esque or White Stripes-esque. We’ll do originals of each of ours.”

Listen also for a handful of well-chosen covers. Among them, Willie Nelson’s “Night Life” and perhaps a couple from Stevie Ray Vaughan’s ripe catalog.

Of originals on tap, Faconti will most likely turn in part to his latest pair of recordings. Issued last week, the songs include a clever take on The Turtles’ “Happy Together” and an adventurous “Future Rhythms.”

“They were recorded mostly at Bobby Starnes’ Hat Creek Recording Studio in Jonesborough,” Faconti said. “Tim Stafford played on ‘Happy Together.’ Dave Eggar played a nice Rachmaninoff cello solo to start off ‘Future Rhythms.’ He plays the original clarinet part on cello.”

Though he’s neither a pure player of the blues nor quite a straightforward rocker, Faconti owns a style that incorporates the two. Stirred into a simmering cauldron of sounds and instrumentation, a style emerges that brands as distinctly brewed.

“One of the things that I think speaks out more and more is the sadness that’s behind blues music into the present,” he said. “I don’t think I’m depressed or anything, but I think there’s a sadness in things. I’ve changed techniques, play in a lot of different styles, but there’s a sadness that it brings into everything. Sadness is a real life experience.”

There’s nothing fake or particularly trendy in the music of Phil Faconti. Whether palpably sad or somewhat sunny and happy, his tunes reflect the times in which he lives.

Despite an incorporation of sadness into his music, he’s over the moon about playing and making music in the Mountain Empire.

“It’s a rare opportunity for me to work with the upper echelon musicians,” Faconti said. “I’ve only recorded one thing under my own name, an EP, before I moved here.”

Don’t misinterpret that. Faconti’s past includes work with such luminaries as rock’s Foreigner and pop’s Norah Jones. He and Eggar recently recorded a track that Faconti wrote, “Secret Super Power,” for a forthcoming documentary.

“I moved here in July,” Faconti said. “It has been incredible. The recording time has more than doubled. It’s been astronomical since I’ve been down here.”

Music, like soul in a sound or the brown on a bear, attaches to Faconti in a natural way. He’s home in the midst of performing a song onstage, in a livestream or in the studio.

It was that music, the gravitational pull of music, that compelled him to pack up and leave Brooklyn in his rearview mirror.

“I came down here to make music,” Faconti said, “and I stayed down here to make music.”

Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.

