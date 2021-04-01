New Yorker-turned-Abingdonian Phil Faconti and Jamen Denton partner for a performance streamed live Tuesday on Border Bash’s Facebook page

Listen also for a handful of well-chosen covers. Among them, Willie Nelson’s “Night Life” and perhaps a couple from Stevie Ray Vaughan’s ripe catalog.

Of originals on tap, Faconti will most likely turn in part to his latest pair of recordings. Issued last week, the songs include a clever take on The Turtles’ “Happy Together” and an adventurous “Future Rhythms.”

“They were recorded mostly at Bobby Starnes’ Hat Creek Recording Studio in Jonesborough,” Faconti said. “Tim Stafford played on ‘Happy Together.’ Dave Eggar played a nice Rachmaninoff cello solo to start off ‘Future Rhythms.’ He plays the original clarinet part on cello.”

Though he’s neither a pure player of the blues nor quite a straightforward rocker, Faconti owns a style that incorporates the two. Stirred into a simmering cauldron of sounds and instrumentation, a style emerges that brands as distinctly brewed.

“One of the things that I think speaks out more and more is the sadness that’s behind blues music into the present,” he said. “I don’t think I’m depressed or anything, but I think there’s a sadness in things. I’ve changed techniques, play in a lot of different styles, but there’s a sadness that it brings into everything. Sadness is a real life experience.”