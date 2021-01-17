New Radford university master's degree coming to Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center

ABINGDON, Va. — Starting in fall 2021, Radford University will brings its Master of Science in Strategic Communication degree to the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center.

The graduate degree allows students to prepare for careers across various areas of expertise and industries, such as government, financial institutions, public relations firms, higher education and health education. Students in the program will explore courses in public relations, organizational communication, political communication, interactive media and analytics and more.

The new program is available through a partnership between Radford, the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center (Abingdon), New College Institute (Martinsville) and the Southern Virginia Higher Education Center (South Boston). Classes are offered in a blended learning model with instruction originating from Radford’s main campus and delivered online or through interactive video to the three partner locations. This format gives students the option of attending the site closest to them.

The Master of Science in Strategic Communication is a 36-hour program offered on a part-time basis so students can fit the coursework into their full lives. Classes will meet at SWVHEC one night a week during the fall and spring semesters, and the entire degree can be completed in two years.