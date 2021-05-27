New exhibit explores line between craft and fine art at William King Museum of Art in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. — Anna Buchanan wants you to think.
That’s why she created the new “Mastering Craft” exhibit.
The show opens this week at the William King Museum of Art in Abingdon.
“It shows that craft and fine art — there’s some gray areas. Artists are blurring the line between craft and fine art,” said Buchanan, the show’s curator.
“Textbooks say those are two different things, but they might not be. I’m leaving that up for the audience to decide,” Buchanan said.
Seven artists are in the exhibit: Phil Haralam, Senella Belle, Stacey Evans, Vicki Essig, Annie Evelyn, Charity Hall and Nicholas Stawinski.
Most of the artists were once artists-in-residence at either of two well-known art schools — Arrowmont of Tennessee and Penland of North Carolina.
Buchanan looked for artists who make textiles, metal works, pottery, furniture and more, she said.
“I just pulled people based on who I thought represented each traditional category well.”
