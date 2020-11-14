NETHERLAND: Showing gratitude and thankfulness in hard times and circumstances

Then there’s comfort. Among those whose palpable suffering seems a burden beyond their capabilities to withstand, scripture offers hope. For instance, in Matthew 11:28 we find: “Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”

Such words may have comforted Rev. Ward when, just after Mother’s Day, his father was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

“I am grateful that my father survived it. Two of my friends lost their parents,” Ward said. “My father is still alive. I’m thankful for one more day. He’s doing a lot better now. He’s here. Definitely something to be thankful for.”

When all appears shrouded in dark as night turns to night and dawn ceases to come, slivers of hope find a way.

Consider David Peterson He works as a professional musician. When COVID hit, he was living in Nashville. Nightclubs and concert venues closed. He took to the streets, where he has performed for nearly a decade.

“One of the things I am thankful for, when I started going to the streets eight years ago, people thought it was strange,” said Peterson, who now lives in Bristol. “Now it’s an advantage. God turned adversity into advantage. It enables me to pay my bills. It’s a ministry. God gifted me to do this.”