NETHERLAND: Showing gratitude and thankfulness in hard times and circumstances

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Gratitude may seem impossible during hard times and circumstances.
Witness Thanksgiving, chapter 2020.
Amid the worldwide pandemic and rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, families and friends in communities from Bristol to border to border will gather on the quickly forthcoming day of thanks. In case you’re wondering, that’s Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26. A darkened day this way comes? For some — for many — yes.
Yet light finds a way, even amid the darkest of nights. Given that glimmer of hope, for what are you thankful?
“Oh gosh, so many things,” said Samantha Gray of Theatre Bristol.
Gray’s husband, Dan, pastors Addilyn United Methodist Church in Bristol, Tennessee. His church, as with Theatre Bristol, made such changes as streaming their wares online.
“I am thankful for community,” she said. “I am thankful for my women’s Bible study.”
Gratitude finds a way. A longtime resident of Bristol, Virginia, and a member of St. Ann Catholic Church, Shana Parsons numbers among many Americans whose job felt the COVID pinch. She’s been furloughed since March.
And yet.
“I’ve been fortunate,” said Parsons. “Things are tight. We’re living off one income. But my faith has strengthened. This pandemic has created more of a role for religion.”
The Rev. William Ward, who pastors Hood Memorial AME Zion Church in Bristol, Tennessee, concurs.
“I’m really thankful for the opportunity to at least be thankful,” said Rev. Ward. “In spite of everything that’s going on, that’s a blessing.”
Still, people suffer. Look around to observe homeless people in downtown Bristol, lines of hungry citizens at a range of soup kitchens. DeVonne Phipps, executive director of Bristol Faith in Action in Bristol, Virginia, witnesses such personal calamities on a daily basis.
She heads the Christian charitable organization whose mission is to help those of whom hard times have become a reality.
“It’s been a tough year. It’s been a tough year for everyone,” said Phipps. “I’m grateful for our donors. The heart of the people of Bristol makes it a really good place to live. I’m grateful that Bristol as a community really bands together.”
In Romans 12:16, the Bible instructs people to “live in harmony with one another.”
Furthermore, gratitude or thanksgiving permeates scripture. Throughout many if not most of the books of the Bible, a sense of appreciation is not only requested but demanded.
“The one who offers thanksgiving as his sacrifice glorifies me,” as stated in Psalm 50:23. “To one who orders his way rightly I will show the salvation of God!” Later in Psalm 105:1, we find “Oh give thanks to the Lord.”
Then there’s comfort. Among those whose palpable suffering seems a burden beyond their capabilities to withstand, scripture offers hope. For instance, in Matthew 11:28 we find: “Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.”
Such words may have comforted Rev. Ward when, just after Mother’s Day, his father was diagnosed with the coronavirus.
“I am grateful that my father survived it. Two of my friends lost their parents,” Ward said. “My father is still alive. I’m thankful for one more day. He’s doing a lot better now. He’s here. Definitely something to be thankful for.”
When all appears shrouded in dark as night turns to night and dawn ceases to come, slivers of hope find a way.
Consider David Peterson He works as a professional musician. When COVID hit, he was living in Nashville. Nightclubs and concert venues closed. He took to the streets, where he has performed for nearly a decade.
“One of the things I am thankful for, when I started going to the streets eight years ago, people thought it was strange,” said Peterson, who now lives in Bristol. “Now it’s an advantage. God turned adversity into advantage. It enables me to pay my bills. It’s a ministry. God gifted me to do this.”
Oftentimes when he’s busking on a street corner in downtown Knoxville, Charlottesville, Nashville, Bristol or wherever, Peterson said he gives thanks. He’s thankful for the opportunity to live as he chooses, a free man in the land of the free under God’s clear blue sky.
“I believe in Jesus of Nazareth,” Peterson said. “Like anybody, I know I need him.”
That’s Parsons. Though she, her husband and young son live more frugally now, she’s found ways in which to be appreciative. For instance, she’s able to help her son with his schoolwork. She’s embraced her new role as a housewife.
“I have a strong belief that God never gives you something you can’t handle,” Parsons said. “I go through ebbs and flows with it. Some days are more of a struggle than others.”
Rosary beads, at the end of which dangled her late grandmother’s cross she bought in Rome, Italy, wrapped around her hand on Thursday afternoon. Parsons stood in her leaves-laden yard, looked skyward, and smiled.
“I’m grateful that God has given me the ability to do this, even though it has been a struggle,” Parsons said. “I’m grateful to be home with my family.”
Tom Netherland is a freelance writer. He may be reached at features@bristolnews.com.
