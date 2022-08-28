Navy veteran finds fulfillment in leatherwork

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Ben Dinsmore was a young sailor stationed in San Francisco when he saw a man doing leatherwork at Fisherman’s Wharf in the 1980s. That was the day Dinsmore was inspired to craft leather himself, something he’s been doing for more than 40 years.

“He was tooling a belt, and I was just amazed at how he was transforming it,” Dinsmore said Saturday, speaking from his booth at the Heritage Festival in Blountville. “Then I learned over the years how to do that … Taking a piece of cowhide and putting a picture in it, making it into something else – that just really appeals to me.”

After serving eight years in the Navy, Dinsmore, who is originally from Surgoinsville, Tennessee but calls Kingsport home, became a truck driver. Now, the 64-year-old retiree is out on the vendor circuit of fairs, festivals and just about any place he can set up his two-canopy tent full of handmade leather gifts he makes and sells under the moniker of Hillbilly Ben’s Leatherworx.

From book covers and Bibles, to knives, belts, guitar straps and even small treasure chests and jewelry boxes, Hillbilly Ben – as he’s called – offers a little something for everyone. Filling an estimated 200 custom orders a year, Dinsmore never makes two of the same item.

“I might make something similar, but it’s going to be different,” Dinsmore said. “Somehow, some way.”

Particularly focused on the intricacies of his craft, those small, minute details that make a design pop, Dinsmore has become a bit of a perfectionist in his art, never settling for something less than great.

“If I make something and it’s not right, it doesn’t leave the shop,” Dinsmore said. “If it’s something that I wouldn’t want, I wouldn’t want to pay money for, I don’t let it out. That’s just my personal standard.”

Over the past couple years, with most gatherings canceled due to the pandemic, Dinsmore took solace in his work.

“This is my therapy,” Dinsmore said. “My back bedroom is my shop, and if I’m having a bad day or not feeling good, I go in, shut the door, and I can tool leather and close the world out.”

Saturday was Dinsmore’s first time at Blountville’s Heritage Festival, which is put on by the Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism and is equally as dedicated to the county seat’s rich history as it is to the regional artisans who line the street to sell handmade items and goods.

“People like the quality (of handmade goods),” Dinsmore said. “You can go to Walmart and buy a cheap knife, and it may last you a week or two, but you get what you pay for. If you want hand-done stuff, you’re going to pay more for it.”

Dinsmore said he’s in pretty good health for his age and that he doesn’t plan on stopping his hobby, a labor of love, anytime soon.

“I see this going on for several years,” Dinsmore said. “The only problem I have with it is arthritis, but I still do it anyway.”